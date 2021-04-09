Search
Friday News, April 09, 2021

Friday News, April 09, 2021

Pop-up thunderstorms possible through the weekend

 

National Day of Prayer happening Thursday, May 6, 2021

        “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” 2 Corinthians 3:17

Details on local prayer events: www.nationaldayofprayer.org

FYI: This year’s ‘mid-day prayer gathering’ in Greensboro will be in-person (outside). Location: Governmental Plaza, downtown Greensboro off South Greene Street (11:50am-1:20pm) on Thursday, May 6th

 

Target is doing their ‘car seat trade-in event’ now through April 17.

Drop-off boxes for your unwanted car seats are located near Guest Services.

All Target stores are participating. Damaged or expired seats also are eligible.

You will get a 20% discount for recycling your old car seat to use on a new one.

*More than 1.1 million car seats have been recycled since 2016.

https://corporate.target.com/corporate-responsibility/planet/sustainable-products/car-seat-trade-in

 

North Carolina lawmakers are considering a ‘Hands Free’ bill to restrict using mobile devices while driving. Under the proposal, you could still use your phone with ear buds or hands free displays, but you’d face a fine for looking (or even holding) your phone. BTW: Experts said 36 states already have hands free driving laws.

Neighboring states of Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee are among them.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/north-carolina-lawmakers-consider-hands-free-nc-bill-to-restrict-using-devices-while-driving/

 

CDC is monitoring this situation.  Vaccinations will continue on Friday in Wake County after 18 people had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during Thursday’s vaccination clinic at the PNC Arena, prompting Public Health officials there to “pause” using the vaccine at the site “out of an abundance of caution…”  -WRAL

 

COVID-19 vaccines are now available in NC to everyone ages 16 and older.

Depending on where you get your vaccine, you may need to make an appointment.

More info on the News Blog!  https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

 

This ‘chore’ causes more ‘fights’ in relationships? Dirty dishes…

Taking out the trash, vacuuming even cleaning the bathroom can be annoying.

But doing the dishes seems to ‘most likely to negatively impact’ a relationship

Especially if women are stuck doing the dishes (most of the time!) based on this survey.    https://www.kcci.com/article/dirty-dishes-ruins-relationships/

 

FYI: Amazon ‘Prime Day’ could be in June. The last Prime Day was moved to October 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  -CNN

 

(NEW) Wet’nWild Emerald Pointe (water park) in Greensboro will re-open on May 29, with extensive safety measuresin place.

And they are hiring! Hundreds of seasonal employees are needed.

For more information, check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Apply online: https://www.emeraldpointe.com/employment

 

 

 

 

Oooooops.  The University of Kentucky mistakenly sent ‘college acceptance emails’ to half a million (500,000) high school seniors for a program that usually accepts about three dozen students a year. The school followed up with another email less than 24 hours later and apologized for its mistake, citing a “technical issue,” WLEX-TV reported.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/university-of-kentucky-500000-accidental-acceptances_n_606f8e2cc5b634fd437b8461

 

The “Ciener Botanical Garden“ in Kernersville is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout the month of April!  These will be lots of events including guided tours as well as 30,000 tulips in full bloom.  Volunteers are needed.

For more info: www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call (336) 996-7888

 

Empty Bowls Drive Thru Event

…supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

Purchase your tickets (before April 23) for the April 28 event!  https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

 

Meals-on-Wheels needs Volunteers

Senior Services will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3.Want to volunteer?

Call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.orgDetails on the News Blog

 

Job well done! The Winston-Salem Dash will give away 1,000 Dr. Christopher Ohl bobbleheads to fans on May 8 and May 9 during their opening weekend of the 2021 season.   Dr Ohl is an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health and has provided weekly updates (and professional insight) to the Triad during the COVID-19 pandemic.   NOTE: The Dash will be at 50% capacity in accordance with state health guidelines.   www.wsdash.com

 

Can you taste a difference in ketchup brands? Talk topic

Supply and demand: After enduring a year of closures and scarcity of items, many American restaurants are now facing a nationwide shortage – a ‘ketchup packet’ shortage. The pandemic has driven up demand for individual ketchup packets.

BTW: Those little plastic packets of ketchup were invented in 1955 by Dale Ross and Yale Kaplan.  https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-new-shortage-ketchup-cant-catch-up-11617645189?

 

The Senior Games and Silver-Arts programs

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts, hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Parks and Rec Department, will have in person activities with safety protocols in place.

Whether you are looking for a way to display creative talents, stay active in an athletic sport, or make new friendships with people your age, these programs offer a variety of opportunities to stay engaged with other older adults in our community.

*To register, view rules, schedules and other information visit www.weplay.ws

*Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and rec centers.

