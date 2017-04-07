Friday News, APRIL 07, 2017

Wind Advisory for Central NC including the Triad

Increased Fire Danger – Please NO outdoor burning today

Breaking News: Conservative leaning Neil Gorsuch has become the 113th justice of the US Supreme Court. Gorsuch will fill the 9th seat replacing Justice Antonin Scalia who died back in February 2016. Senators voted 54-45 to confirm Gorsuch. All Republicans and three Democrats voted to approve him.

UN Security Council in a special meeting this morning…

Global allies are rallying around President Trump’s decision to strike a Syrian airbase last night. Close to 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired from two U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea, in retaliation to this week’s chemical weapons attack by Syria against its own civilians. https://goo.gl/06TZzz

Breaking News out of Stockholm, Sweden

Another deadly ‘terror attack’ on civilians. A truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm Friday morning. At least 3 people killed.

Several people were rushed to a hospital.

Dunkin’ Donuts plans to open 12 new stores in North Carolina, including ‘several’ new locations in the Triad area. Dunkin’ Donuts is continuing to recruit franchisees in the Raleigh, Burlington and High Point. BTW: There are currently + 300 Dunkin’ Donuts locations in North Carolina. https://goo.gl/HN2bxg

Honorable Prom Pick. Connor Campbell, a junior at Pinewood Prep in Summerville, South Carolina, took his 93-year-old grandma, Betty Jane Keene, to his school dance. Miss Betty says that “Connor is not a dancer, but I am.”

So, will Grandma be Connor’s date next year too? “I won’t go next year,”

she said with a laugh. “I want him to find a girlfriend.” http://abcn.ws/2o7GgOA

Forsyth Tech hosting an Open House this Saturday (April 8)

At the Main campus from 9am to noon. Lots of info available.

Details at www.forsythtech.edu Phone: (336) 734-7326

