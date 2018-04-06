Friday News, April 06, 2018

Jobs available: Sheetz hosting ‘open interviews’ starting this Wednesday, April 11th at all Sheetz locations. BTW: Sheetz plans to hire 550 employees in North Carolina and more than 2,500 full and part-time positions companywide.

Seasonal Allergy Alert: Tree pollen is ‘High” today. More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year.

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem – New round of Business 40 lane closures. More nighttime lane closures are coming for Business 40 near the Peters Creek Parkway interchange starting late Sunday night into next week. Contractors need to drill into the ground for soil testing as part of the Business 40 improvement project. NC DOT



Forsyth County residents ‘sick’ of illegal dumping on their properties and want something done about it. One hundred car tires, bags of fish heads, a trailer-load full of carpet, and worse – just a few of the things Darin Cloud and Don Vaden have found on their properties near Horizons Park in northern Forsyth County. www.journalnow.com

The new Trading Spaces reboot begins Saturday, April 7th (8pm) on TLC. Remember watching the original home renovation show Trading Spaces on TLC?

Well the show is coming back with the original cast members (including designers Doug, Genevieve, Hildi, Vern, Frank and Laurie Smith). Plus, celebrity carpenters Ty Pennington, Carter Oosterhouse and host – Paige Davis – will be back.

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/news/a46573/trading-spaces-facts/

The Sixth Annual ‘Burke Street Food Truck Festival’ will feature 70 food trucks from 3 to 8pm this Saturday, April 7th in downtown Winston-Salem.

The festival will run the full length of Burke Street, between First and Fourth streets, and from the corner of Burke and Fourth to the corner of Broad and Fourth. There is an app with a listing of participating food trucks (in alphabetical order or by type of food). www.treksinthecity.com http://www.journalnow.com/home_

Many of us are being faced with choosing between letting our parents live alone or moving them into a nursing home. Another option: The Granny Pod?

“Granny Pods” – the latest rage when it comes to elder care – allows your aging parents to live in your backyard. These cottages allow aging parents to live in their son’s and daughter’s backyard while still having a space they can call their own. Prices for one of these cottages range from $85,000 to $125,000. Size-wise, they are comparable to the size of a master bedroom. They even have a small outside terrace where the elderly can relax or enjoy their morning coffee. http://www.luxurylifenews.com/house-for-parents-granny-pods/

BTW: Recent statistics say that about 23 million Americans take care of their elderly parents.

Faith-based films at the box office…

“I Can Only Imagine

“Paul, Apostle of Christ”

GOD’S NOT DEAD (3): A LIGHT IN DARKNESS

Reminder: A celebration of Woody Durham’s life is planned for this Sunday, April 8th, at Carmichael Arena on the UNC campus. The iconic longtime radio voice of the Tarheels passed away March 7th at the age of 76. He was diagnosed in 2016 with primary progressive aphasia, a rare brain disorder that affects speech. https://goo.gl/z1HZsF

Reminder: Mid-term primaries will be Tuesday, May 8.

Early voting begins April 19. General election is November 6.

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Voting 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018

Volunteers are still needed for the 4th annual Joy Prom Winston-Salem

*Joy Prom is a full-scale prom especially designed for people ages 16 and up

with developmental, intellectual and/or physical different-abilities. Date: April 13 (that’s a Friday evening) from 7-10pm

New location this year: Calvary Day School 5000 Country Club Road in W-S.

This is a FREE event and open to the first 300 guests…

VOLUNTEERS are still needed (ages 16 and up) – especially male volunteers

http://www.joypromwinstonsalem.org

‘Empty Bowls’ benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC has expanded…

Dinner on Tuesday, April 17 from 4pm to 7pm

Lunch on Wednesday, April 18 from 11am to 2pm

Location: Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Price includes soup meal and a handmade pottery bowl.

The Empty Bowls event brings together top local chefs and artists dedicated to fighting hunger in our community. https://emptybowlsnc.org/

Every $1 donated, provides 7 meals for families in need.

Here’s a quick fact: 1 in every 6 people living in our area struggle with hunger.

1 in every 4 children go without the essential nutrition they need to thrive.

Dunkin’ Donuts has reportedly been testing out a new snack menu that includes pretzel bites, chicken tenders, and donut fries covered in cinnamon sugar.

If and when Dunkin’ Donuts receives positive feedback, then the snacks could be available nationwide by the end of the year. https://www.popsugar.com/food/Dunkin-Donuts-Donut-Fries