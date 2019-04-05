Friday News, April 05, 2019  

It’s only 8 and a half months (or 264 days) til Christmas…

Hallmark Channel and its sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air a record 40 new Christmas movies later this year. The first of these movies is scheduled to debut in July. BTW: Hallmark networks account for about half of all new holiday TV movies across all networks and streamers. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’, which kicks off October 25 (or around 200 days away). https://ew.com/tv/2019/04/04/hallmark-new-christmas-movies-2019/?fbclid=IwAR2xuiQR_DcM4o5gANvtQJDPHzzX92EY9TZbjnO2ddMITsclQCjPZnag-O8

Winston-Salem police are still searching for the 26 year old man (Gregory Lucas Junior) that is responsible for running down a bicyclist and leaving the scene.

The cyclist, Robert Jordan, owner of Vogler Dance Studio, has been hospitalized since being hit on Reynolda Road back on March 25.

Sad update: Because of the accident and Jordon’s condition, his family has decided to close Vogler Studio after 41 years.

*Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/hit-and-run-suspect-id-d-in-crash-that-injured/article_4bc473a2-f4fd-5eff-9dad-c746e6c8a967.html

President Trump heading to California for a planned visit to the U.S.-Mexico border to tour a 30-foot section of replacement border fence installed last year and meet with local law enforcement officers. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news

Lowe’s (the home improvement retailer) plans to move 680 jobs out of its Wilkesboro corporate-operations center. 600 jobs will be transferred to its Mooresville headquarters. An additional 80 jobs will be shifted to the company’s Winston-Salem data center at Madison Park. Lowe’s goal is to begin the job transfers in June. Lowe’s was founded in Wilkes County.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/lowe-s-restructuring-shifts-jobs-from-wilkesboro-including-to-winston/

Cap and gown time? Wake Forest University commencement will be May 20.

The speaker: The CEO of the Washington Post, Frederick J. Ryan Jr.

Ryan previously co-founded Politico in 2007 and served as Chief of Staff to former President Ronald Reagan.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/washington-post-publisher-ceo-to-deliver-wake-forest-university-spring/article_d447fbb0-ee42-57b3-8954-909cfbb4958f.html

Today is Kathie Lee Gifford’s final broadcast on NBC’s “Today,” after more than 10 years co-hosting the show’s fourth hour with Hoda Kotb.

What’s next for Kathie Lee? Making movies… https://www.usatoday.com/story/news

March Madness: *Women’s Final Four match-ups in Tampa, Florida

7pm Baylor vs Oregon

9pm Notre Dame vs UCONN

Championship game this Sunday at 6pm https://www.usatoday.com/story/news

March Madness: Men’s Final Four match-ups on Saturday

6pm Virginia vs Auburn

9pm Texas Tech vs Michigan State

*Championship Game Monday evening 9pm on CBS

Happy Campers 2019

Summer Camp Week at WBFJ (April 01 – 05, 2019)

Check out our social media sites for more information on Summer camps

in our area for your kids or grandkids…

Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro

JOSH BRITTON – Camp Director

https://www.mtshepherd.org/

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County

Jen deRidder – Executive Director

https://www.camphanes.org/

Caraway Conference Center and Camp in Sophia

Camp Mundo Vista

Camp Director Mark Moore

http://www.caraway.org/

Merriwood Christian Camp (Clemmons)

Terry Covington – Director

Mollie Richardson – Marketing guru

https://www.campmerriwood.net/

CAMP JUBILEE in Reidsville

Cecil Cottrell – Executive Director

“A special place, for special people”

Mount Jubilee Ministries is a Christian ministry which partners with individuals who have special needs, their families and our community to provide opportunities for productive living.

https://mountjubilee.org/