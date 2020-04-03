Friday News, April 03, 2020

NO FEAR FRIDAY…

NO outdoor burning today. There is an ‘increased fire danger’ alert across central North Carolina

Operation Circle of Hope: “Law enforcement to show unity and support to local medical professionals”

*Friday around 4:15pm: Law enforcement agencies including the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kernersville Police Department, the State Highway Patrol and the Winston-Salem Police Department will send their patrol vehicles today to four county hospitals to publicly support medical workers who are caring for patients amid the coronavirus pandemic. Officers will travel to Clemmons Medical Center, Forsyth Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist and Kernersville Medical Center. Patrol vehicles will encircle each hospital, “turning on their emergency lights (no sirens) and standing outside of their vehicles to applaud the tireless efforts of local medical professionals!”

The number of COVID-19 cases remains on the rise statewide

As of Friday at 11am: 2,098 people in North Carolina testing positive for COVID-19.

*With at least 63 cases reported in Forsyth County (by Thursday) including one death.

Cases have tripled from 17 a week ago. 86 NC counties reporting COVID cases…

North Carolina under a statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order from the Governor

The order is ‘mandatory’ in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide ‘Stay-at-home’ order will be in effect until (at least) April 29…

NOTE: City or county orders that are ‘most restrictive’ still apply

CDC: Help stop the spread of coronavirus…

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Practice ‘social distancing’, limit travel and only buy what you need!

*TEXT – COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19. Sign up to get regular alerts on North Carolina’s COVID-19 response.

Police searching for local businessman who has been missing since Sunday. Michael Reece Jr., the president of Reece Builders and Aluminum, was reported missing by family members. Reece was last seen at their house near the intersection of Country Club and Peace Haven in Winston-Salem.

“We believe he’s had a medical/neurological problem and we have to find him.”

If you have any info call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

You can fill out the US Census online at 2020census.gov

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html

Also, the results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

GOOD NEWS: Social Security recipients will NOT have to file a tax return to receive a stimulus check, the Treasury Department announced this week. https://bit.ly/3452GmB

SCAM ALERT: The US Treasury Department and the IRS will soon begin distributing the “coronavirus stimulus payments” – automatically with no action required for most people. This ‘good news’ has ramped up SCAMMERS – with an increase of scam phone calls, text messages or emails asking for your personal information to receive the benefits. BBB is warning everyone to not give out any vital information, saying that senior citizens are especially vulnerable to these kinds of scams.

For more information from BBB on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

UPDATE: Costco to limit the number of customers permitted in stores

Costco will allow no more than two people with each membership card.

This temporary change is for shopper safety and the safety of their employees.

*Senior shopping from 8 to 9 a.m. (Tue – Thurs) for members

People are stuck at home due to ‘stay-at-home’ orders. Many are decluttering.

So much so, that Goodwill locations in the Charlotte area have been overwhelmed by ‘drop-offs’ at stores and donation centers. The problem: these locations are closed!?

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has temporarily closed its stores and donation centers in both North and South Carolina due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Goodwill President Chris Jackson urging people to organize their items at home and have them ready to donate when we reopen.”

*Families who need food assistance can text FOODNC to 877-877

to find free meal sites near them.

Price gouging complaints are pouring in. Call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM

*A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. Call 1-866-578-HOPE that’s 1-866-578-4673

Reminder: Associates in Christian Counseling is open…

Trained counselors are available in helping you cope with our ‘new normal’ due to the coronavirus outbreak. Please call (336) 896-0065 www.christiancounseling.org/index.htm

Check out articles on mental health and balance during uncertainty on the News Blog.

Clark Howard: How to Prioritize Your Bills When You Can’t Pay Them All.

If you’ve found yourself unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic — or you suspect that you might be soon. Here’s the order in which Clark recommends you pay your bills:

#1 Food. Then, Housing, Transportation, Utilities and Credit cards / personal loans.

*The coronavirus crisis has put all of us in uncharted territory. Remember that you are not alone. Tackle the bills that you can pay in the order outlined above and remember that through all of this, communication with whoever it is you owe money to is key.

