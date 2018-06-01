Friday News

No Lions and Tigers, but BEARS – OH MY! The Village of Clemmons has posted a black bear alert on its Facebook page. Village manager Scott Buffkin said village officials posted the alert as a precaution. Forsyth County Animal Control received phone calls at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday about a bear being seen off U.S. 421 near the Lewisville-Clemmons Road exit. Another report came in Thursday. While the (Black) Bears may Appear Cute, it’s important to Not Feed them, nor Approach them.

TODAY IS NATIONAL DONUT DAY! – and, a Number of Businesses, including – In-Town Donuts (Winston Salem AND Kernersville) – Krispy Kreme – Walmart – and, even Edible Arrangements… Ok, at Edible Arrangements you don’t get a Free Donut – but, rather – a Free Apple, with a Hole in it, Dipped in Chocolate! Some Restrictions Apply, and these are while supplies last, so first come, first serve!

What Happens When You Dance with a Friend on the College Graduation Stage?

Well, for Two Local Grads at WSSU, they’ve already been seen on video by Millions, and TONIGHT on NBC, they’ll be seen by Millions More on the Nightly News with Lester Holt! While some other students in another area were pulled Off the stage for dancing at Their Graduation, WSSU chancellor Elwood Robinson said, “They deserve a space to be able to celebrate. It’s been kind of fun watching it on social media.”

If You’re Planning on Heading to the Mountains this weekend, you might want to take into account the, not only Recent rain, but the fact that More showers and thunderstorms, including heavy downpours, are possible again today, suggesting matters could get worse, according to the National Weather Service. The “could get worse” is referring to the many areas with fallen trees and already flooded areas, that still have some roads closed. A Call Ahead is probably the best advice.

More Bad News for SEARS, as it appears they’re preparing to close another 72 stores, due to shrinking sales and growing losses. The latest announcement has become a familiar refrain as the company retrenches. The struggling retailer, which operates Kmart and Sears stores, said it has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning a profit, and the majority of those locations will be shuttered soon. The GOOD News for Local Patrons – No stores in North Carolina are on the list the company released.

The Saying – “Youth Are Our Future” – Could mean Trouble for one of the Top Social Media Sites. Apparently, Teens are “Over” Facebook. A new study has confirmed what we’ve long expected: Facebook is no longer the most popular social media site among teens ages 13 to 17.

The Pew Research Center revealed on Thursday that only 51% of US teens use Facebook. That’s a 20% drop since 2015, the last time the firm surveyed teens’ social media habits. What Social Media Site DO Teens seem to prefer right now? – SNAPCHAT!

Maverick Is Back! On Thursday, Tom Cruise shared a photo on social media indicating the start of filming for the long-awaited (32 Years!) “Top Gun” sequel. Cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is expected to hit theaters in July 2019.

Want to get your hands on some free sweet potatoes? A Greensboro Church is making that possible. More than 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes are being given away at the Genesis Baptist Church, at 2812 Bessemer Ave., according to Pastor Calvin O. Foster Jr. People can pick up the sweet potatoes at any time and can take as many as they want. The potatoes are out now. Last year, the giveaway lasted until the final sweet potato was claimed.

