Friday News

WBFJ News Friday, December 22, 2017

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.2 percent annual rate from July through September, slightly slower than previously estimated but still enough to give the country the best back-to-back quarterly growth rates in three years. The U.S. Economy is benefiting from a pickup in global growth, a healthy job market, which supports consumer spending, and a drop in the value of the dollar against other major currencies, which makes U.S. products less expensive in foreign markets. http://www.klove.com/news/2017/12/21/The-Economy-Grew-At-Solid-3-2-Percent/



North Carolina appears safe in terms of having enough funds — from a new federal allotment and from reserves — to pay for Children’s Health Insurance Program services for the short term.

The Republican-controlled House passed Thursday by a 231-188 vote a continuing resolution bill that contained $2.85 billion in new CHIP funds for the states. The Senate later passed the bill 66-32.

The new funds are projected to cover the federal CHIP funding needs for every state through

March 31.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/children-s-health-program-safe-for-now/article_3557d0fa-05b5-5662-a071-fee27f7a96b5.html

The adoption fees for all dogs and cats will be waived through Saturday at the Humane Society on Country Club Road or until the grant money runs out, according to Executive Director Sarah Williamson. The Humane Society received a $5,000 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and Subaru that allows them to forego the adoption fees in hopes that the shelter’s 25 dogs and 35 cats will all find homes by Christmas.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/free-pets-at-humane-society-thursday-through-saturday-in-christmas/article_02c137cf-10cc-5b44-be0e-97d5eaadc4b5.html

The Toys Your Kids Unwrap This Christmas could invite hackers into your home. That Grinch-like warning comes from the FBI, which said earlier this year that toys connected to the internet could be a target for crooks who may listen in on conversations or use them to steal a child’s personal information.

While the Bureau did not name any specific toys or brands, it said any internet-connected toys with microphones, cameras or location tracking may put a child’s privacy or safety at risk. That could be a talking doll or a tablet designed for kids.

What To Do? Before opening a toy, search for it online and read reviews to see if there are any complaints or past security problems. If there have been previous issues, you may want to rethink keeping it.

http://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/national_international/got-a-toy-that-can-spy-here-s-how-to/article_ae9dc37b-26a1-54a1-b739-0cc2ae596307.html

Apple is taking heat for a discovery about old iPhones: As their batteries age, Apple’s software slows them down. The phenomenon, discovered by Reddit members and acknowledged Wednesday by Apple, throws gasoline onto a long-standing conspiracy theory that iPhones slow to crawl as a sly way to convince us to buy new ones. That sounds upsetting — but be mad at Apple for the right reasons. Apple is correct to make its software smart about managing old batteries, which can act unpredictably. But, Most Consumers Agree that Apple is wrong in not making it easy and inexpensive to replace old batteries.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/apple-slows-your-iphone-as-the-battery-ages-but-doesn/article_980be249-6b7e-5147-b590-b762f3e46ccb.html

As 2017 comes to a close, the world and to a degree the United States, faces a great deal of uncertainty. This seems to resonate with people downloading the free Bible app YouVersion which lists the most popular verse of the year as Joshua 1:9. “This is my command – be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” YouVersion could hit a significant milestone shortly; with 300 million downloads of the free Bible app by Christmas Day.

http://www.klove.com/news/2017/12/22/Free-Bible-App-Could-Hit-300-000-000-For-Christmas-podcast-/

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, who appears in the chain’s commercials and on its pizza boxes, will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players—comments for which the company later apologized. Schnatter will be replaced as chief executive by Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie on Jan. 1, the company announced Thursday. Schnatter, who is the company’s biggest shareholder, remains Chairman of the Board.

http://www.journalnow.com/business/papa-john-s-founder-out-as-ceo-weeks-after-nfl/article_032d4d4a-a132-5eb3-b899-08b3dd5b2106.html