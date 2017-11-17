Friday News

WBFJ News Thursday, November 16, 2017 North Carolina is a finalist for a long-sought automotive plant to be built by Toyota and Mazda, according to multiple reports. The joint factory, proposed to open in 2021, is the first new auto plant to be announced during the tenure of President Donald Trump. He has tried to pressure car companies to make more of their vehicles in the U.S. On his recent trip to Tokyo, Trump thanked executives from Toyota and Mazda for planning 4,000 new jobs at the plant. http://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/multiple-reports-randolph-megasite-a-finalist-for-toyota-mazda-plant/article_cac87de0-6a48-56af-9939-c1d6191d53c0.html The Number of Equity Rich and seriously underwater residential households in the Winston-Salem area continued to move in positive directions in the third quarter, according to a national real-estate research firm. A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more for the home than it is worth. “Accelerating home price appreciation this year is increasing the velocity at which seriously underwater homeowners are recovering home equity lost during the Great Recession. http://www.journalnow.com/business/winston-salem-area-mortgage-outlook-turns-more-positive-in-third/article_dd7c6569-6860-5d1a-aedd-8bac7324e9b1.html The $500 million, high-tech Museum of the Bible, inspired by Oklahoma’s Hobby Lobby family, opens Saturday just three blocks from the U.S. Capitol. Amid Media stirred controversy, HOBBY LOBBY CEO Steve Green said, “Any time you do something with the Bible, you are going to create controversy, so we’re not surprised about that.” Green says that “every piece at the museum has been carefully vetted by scholars for accuracy and authenticity, and there are no questionable artifacts at the museum.” http://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/oklahoma-inspired–million-museum-of-the-bible-will-open/article_8f23f3f9-dc4d-5c96-968f-065a0f6fa9b7.html NOTE: The new Museum of the Bible is set to open on Saturday in the nation’s capital. Here is a list of 10 Interesting Things to See at the New Museum: 1. Dead Sea Scrolls 2. Bodmer’s Psalms, including about 20 early codices that were discovered in Egypt in 1952 that date back to the third or fourth century. 3. A page from a first edition Gutenberg Bible 4. Martin Luther Bibles 5. First edition King James Bible 6. A 1592 Bible owned by William Bradford 7. Lincoln’s Bible 8. Whitefield and Edwards’ sermons 9. Elvis’ Bible 10. The museum also offers plenty of interactive experiences, videos and exhibits. The “Stories of the Bible” section allows visitors to walk through a mockup of a Christ-era Israeli village in an exhibit titled “The World of Jesus of Nazareth.” The Hot New Vacation Rental: Barns. Houseboats and tree houses need to watch out, because according to Homeaway and VRBO, barn bookings have increased by 55 percent in the last year, beating out the other two popular alternative accommodations. Now, the definition of “barn” is pretty loose when it comes to vacation rentals: Some are refurbished, formerly working barns, and others look like they could have been barns. https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/tripideas/the-hot-new-vacation-rental-barns-not-kidding/ss-BBEONCR?ocid=spartanntpp Sheetz will have open interviews from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 5230 Beaucamp (BEECHum) Lane in Winston-Salem. The interviews are for the Sheetz in Bermuda Run. Hourly pay is $9 for a salesperson and $12 for a supervisor. Jobseekers can also apply at jobs.sheetz.com for positions currently available in their areas. http://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/sheetz-to-hold-open-job-interviews-friday/article_74f10668-2e7a-553e-b4c6-bcf63bc9db7f.html The North Carolina Zoo is getting a new restaurant. Billy D’s Fried Chicken is opening on zoo grounds in March. Chef William Dissen, a native of West Virginia, is an advocate of a sustainable approach in the culinary industry and will work directly with farmers. “There is no cuisine without gardens and farmers,” said Dissen. “We create ingredient-driven cuisine from farm-fresh produce to nourish our guests with simple, yet explosive flavors.” http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/north-carolina-zoo-getting-new-restaurant/article_962a0ee6-5722-5c02-ba50-939133d38073.html Fifty-four percent of all holiday gifts were exchanged or altered last year, according to data from e-gift platform GiftNow. The web site says their most exchanged gifts overall were candy, gum and chocolate, so it’s best to skip the sweets for adults. The least returned gifts for men are ties, wallets, and anti-aging skincare. Perhaps the most surprising stat GiftNow uncovered is that men are actually the pickiest when it comes to gifts, with only 37% accepting items as-is, compared to 48% of women who keep the items they receive. http://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/whats-hot/this-is-the-most-returned-holiday-gift-plus-the-three-things-people actually-keep/ar-BBEVp06?ocid=ob-tw-enus-595 This year, Stove Top doesn’t only have your back when it comes to easy-to-make stuffing from the box, they’re also supplying the best pants to wear at the Thanksgiving table. To allow people to “enjoy more of Thanksgiving in comfort and style,” the company has designed a pair of maroon pants with an elastic waistband. But that’s not all: The pants also feature an image of stuffing that rests right on top of your belly and extra, extra large pockets to stash leftovers. http://peoplem.ag/ZvDqGOV Your WBFJ Weather Forecast Today: Sunny…High 60 Tonight: Increasing Clouds… Low 37 Saturday: Mostly Cloudy… High 63 Sunshine on Sunday and into Monday with Highs in the Mid 50s