Friday News

WBFJ NEWS Friday April 20 2017

Authorities say a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher last month has been found safe in California and the teacher has been arrested. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday that teacher Tad Cummins had been taken into custody. The agency said it would provide more details in a press conference later. http://www.klove.com/news/2017/04/20/Kidnapped-Tennessee-Student-Teacher-Found-In-California/

Malone’s Family Restaurant is closed temporarily for “revamping,” according to an area chef who is volunteering his help to get the fledgling business running smoothly.

Chef Irvin Williams, the volunteer, said he decided to step in and help owner Bernetta Oakes because he doesn’t want to see the neighborhood business close. Williams said plans are to reopen Malone’s on the weekend of Mother’s Day, which falls on May 14 this year.

Gulping Down an Artificially Sweetened Beverage not only may be associated with

Health Risks for your body, but also possibly your Brain, a new study suggests. Artificially Sweetened Drinks, such as Diet Sodas, were tied to a Higher Risk of Stroke and Dementia in the study, which was published in the American Heart Association’s journal Stroke on Thursday.

No connection was found between those health risks and other sugary beverages, such as sugar-sweetened sodas, fruit juice and fruit drinks.

The World Became A Whole Lot Brighter for 10-year old Xavier McCoury on Easter Sunday. An enthusiastic and good mannered young man, his good attitude on life is absolutely contagious when you see him. But, when he sees You, and the world Around you, he sees it ONLY in hues of Black, White and Gray. Enter “Glasses for the Blind – EnChroma Glasses”… “Clinical trials of early prototypes revealed that the lenses had benefits serving as an optical aid to the color blind,” – in short – the glasses allow color blind to see the world as we do, with all the bright colors. When Xavier put the glasses on, he said – “I didn’t know this is what humans really see… my thought was, ‘Is this color, because if it is, it’s awesome!” In other words – the Glasses Worked!

U.S. Regulators are strengthening warnings about the dangers of two types of powerful opioid painkillers due to risks of slowed breathing and death. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it is requiring makers of the pain medicines to change the products’ labels to warn against giving them to children under age 12, and to limit use in older children. The FDA also says breastfeeding women shouldn’t take them because of possible harm to the baby. Some of the products containing these drugs are only available by prescription, but some over-the-counter cough medicines contain codeine.

The Supreme Court signaled Wednesday that it will decide an important case on the separation of Church and State in favor of a Missouri church that wants state money to put a soft surface on its preschool playground. The case is being closely watched by proponents of school vouchers, who hope a broad ruling would remove obstacles to voucher programs in some states. The court did not appear ready to scuttle the case, even after Gov. Eric Greitens, announced last week that he was changing the policy that said Churches couldn’t participate in the program.

