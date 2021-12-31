Friday News

Yet another airline is canceling hundreds of flights amid a surge of sick calls over COVID-19. JetBlue, one of the largest carriers in the nation, has preemptively canceled 1,280 flights between the end of December and Jan. 13. JetBlue has canceled 175 flights for Thursday and another 143 for Friday. Nearly 80 have been canceled for Saturday. https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/jetblue-cancels-over-1200-flights-into-january-due-to-omicron/

GasBuddy, a company that closely tracks gas prices around the country, has released its forecast for 2022 and we’ve got some bad news for you. Gas prices are once again expected to rise, and could reach $4 per gallon nationwide by Spring.

To put that in perspective, the national average is about $3.28 at the end of December 2021. The national average is expected to reach its lowest point next year in December at around $3.01 per gallon. https://myfox8.com/news/money-matters/heres-when-gas-prices-are-expected-to-peak-in-2022/

Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. have chosen to close a small number of Triad branches in their latest response to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday that all of its Triad and North Carolina branches are open. Wells Fargo says on its website that the branch at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Winston-Salem is temporarily closed, as well as branches at 3001 Randleman Road in Greensboro and 124 E. Main St. in Jamestown. Meanwhile, Bank of America plans to permanently close its branch at 698 Hanes Mall Blvd. by Feb. 8. https://journalnow.com/business/local/wells-fargo-temporarily-closes-downtown-winston-salem-branch-bofa-shutting-down-hanes-mall-boulevard-location/article_4c5abd84-67fd-11ec-a4df-9b283d7f5f86.html#tracking-source=home-trending

If you were hoping to skip the lines at testing locations and self-administer your COVID-19 test at home, you’re going to need to wait. According to Labcorp’s website, the company will not be taking any COVID-19 home collection kit orders beginning Wednesday and running through Jan. 2, 2022. The company said that they’re pausing orders “to meet customer expectations during limited holiday shipping delivery windows.” https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/labcorp-pausing-shipments-of-free-at-home-covid-19-tests-to-nc-residents/

There isn’t much in Hartville, Mo., a small town of just 613 residents on the Gasconade River. A few restaurants sit on Main Street, a supermarket and a Dollar General on West Rolla Street — and, a few miles away, a point that just happens to be the population center of the United States. Every decade, the Census Bureau calculates that point, both for the nation and for each state. The population center represents the point at which each state would balance perfectly on a point, assuming everyone who lives there weighed exactly the same amount. The population center for North Carolina? – Enter the unincorporated community of Erect, founded in the 18th century by German settlers who made a name for themselves in the pottery business. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/the-population-center-of-north-carolina-is-where/

WBFJ FAMILY STATION FORECAST

Today: Fog before 10am / Ptly Sunny… High 69

Tonight: Chance of Showers … Low 59

New Year’s Day/Saturday: Chance of Showers … High 74

Sunday: Chance of Showers … High 70

Monday: Sunny … High 45