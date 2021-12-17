Search
Friday News

Verne HillDec 17, 2021Comments Off on Friday News

8 days til Christmas 

 

ANSWERED PRAYER IN HAITI   A Haitian police spokesman announced Thursday that a kidnapping gang has finally released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group. He gave no immediate details. “We glorify God for answered prayer – the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. “Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe.”   https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/december/all-missionary-hostages-from-ohio-based-ministry-finally-freed-in-haiti?utm_source=cbn&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news-eu-newsalerts&utm_content=211216-3391167&inid=8ef1e8ee-02b9-47db-abc6-6b9446376546&fbclid=IwAR3nOEOl1iAIQfBKTvl6U7-sMgd7jgg-7oTEJRAdwHlecaM8gWvR33BopIo

 

Former Star Trek actor and host of Reading Rainbow – LeVar Burton – has been hired as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, giving the competition a celebrity headliner who’s also a longtime literacy advocate as Scripps takes over production of the bee telecast.  Scripps announced this fall it has ended its 27-year partnership with ESPN, which brought the bee to millions of viewers and promoted it like a major sporting event.    The bee will air next year on the Scripps-owned networks ION and Bounce and will stream online. The 64-year-old Burton described himself as an above-average but hardly distinguished speller. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/levar-burton-host-scripps-national-spelling-bee/507-5cacffc6-4873-4f44-b4f4-5b2c11e1eee2

 

The estate of Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” is scheduled to be auctioned off starting today.   The auction continues thru Dec. 30 at noon. There will be 118 items up for auction. Betty Lynn passed away after a brief illness in October. Lynn was 95.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/estate-of-betty-lynn-who-played-thelma-lou-on-the-andy-griffith-show-to-be/article

 

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has revealed that his country will become the pro-life capital of Latin America by March 2022. Giammattei made the announcement last week at a reception in Washington, D.C., hosted by the Institute for Women’s Health International Human Rights Group.  Giammattei signed the Geneva Consensus Declaration. Nations that support the Declaration strive to promote: women’s health, protection of human life, strengthening of family and defense of the sovereignty of nations in creating their own life protection policies.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/december/the-miracle-is-happening-guatemalan-president-vows-to-make-his-country-pro-life-capital-of-latin-america

 

Kraft offers customers $20 apology for cream cheese shortage
Kraft is offering to pony up $20 for dessert supplies to help customers who were unable to make cheesecake due to shortages of Philadelphia Cream Cheese. The company set up a special website at which the first 18,000 people to register on Friday and Saturday will be able to apply for a $20 reimbursement for their dessert purchases.
https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2021/12/15/Kraft-Philadelphia-Cream-Cheese-shortage-reimbursement-dessert-offer/1201639586712/

 

If you watched Coppin State’s men’s basketball game against Drexel Tuesday night without context, you may have assumed it was just a scrimmage. Drexel was on the court in their home uniforms, playing against a squad wearing Drexel practice jerseys. Despite the confusing apparel, it was indeed the Drexel Dragons hosting the Coppin State Eagles. Shortly before tipoff, the Eagles realized they left their uniforms elsewhere. Instead of forfeiting the game, they borrowed the Drexel practice shirts, paired with their own shorts which made it on the team bus.       https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/ncaabk/watch-college-basketball-team-forgets-uniforms-and-hilariously-borrows-clothes-from-the-opposition/ar-AARQNwg?li=BBnbfcL&fbclid=IwAR3fQ-HNVQ6ixQ-IiV_o9xOF0KBDy_7tAuILB1tQadyfBobqDBEjPUcX2aI

 

 

College Sports

Men’s BB:  Duke beat App last night.  Wake is on the road at Charlotte this evening

FB:  APP STATE against Western Kentucky  in the Boca Raton Bowl in Florida tomorrow morning at 11am (ESPN).

 

 

Check out the News Blog for local donation collection sites

                 for storm victims in Kentucky.

‘Operation: Christmas Miracle’ – Kentucky Relief.

The Bridge Church in Mocksville is mobilizing donation sites around Davie County – collecting items for those devastated by tornadoes in Kentucky.

Here is what is being collected: Non-perishable food items. water,

New, unwrapped toys and stocking stuffers, money (and even generators).

Questions? Contact Justin Blue with The Bridge Church in Mocksville.

(336) 239-4208 tbcmocksville@yahoo.com  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBCMocksville

 

A programming note 😊 “A Charlie Brown Christmas” airs this Sunday evening (Dec 19) at 7:30pm on PBS.

 

Reminder: Winter officially begins this Tuesday December 21.

 

Your Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. …High 70

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy…Low 55

Saturday: Cloudy, Breezy and a chance of a shower…High 72

Sunday: Cloudy, Breezy…High 55 (Sunday night’s LOW in the Upper 20’s)

