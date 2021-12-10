Friday News

Every North Carolina state employee will get a $1,000 bonus in the coming weeks. Teachers will be getting even more. Well managed budgets have allowed a surplus of revenue, so Representative Jon Hardister says they’ve provided all state employees with a 5% raise over the next two years, and for the money set aside in savings, they thought it would be a good idea to provide a bonus to show their appreciation for ALL State Employees and Particularly, Teachers. If employees make under $75,000 annually, they will get an additional $500. Teachers will get $300 on top of that and, if they participated in training related to COVID-19 mitigation strategies, they will get another $1,000. In total, teachers could get up to $2,800 in bonuses.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/state/1000-dollar-bonus-coming-for-north-carolina-state-employees/83-52bab466-4f76-47f7-98f4-cad4acdcd916

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years, more evidence that the U.S. job market is recovering from last year’s coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000 to 184,000 last week, the lowest since September 1969.

https://myfox8.com/news/money-matters/us-jobless-claims-at-lowest-figure-since-1969/

Two of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s hospitals in the Piedmont Triad have been ranked among the best in the nation; Wake Forest Baptist Davie Medical Center in Bermuda Run has been designated one of the Best GENERAL Hospitals, and Wake Forest Baptist WILKES Medical Center was judged to be among the Best RURAL Hospitals. The evaluations are based on information collected in voluntary surveys submitted by the hospitals. Atrium Health says it regularly seeks to determine the facilities that Uphold QUALITY Standards in various facets of Care. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/what-are-the-best-hospitals-in-the-triad-heres-how-they-rank-for-quality-safety/

Sad News from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record Four times, died Thursday following a long illness. He was 82. https://myfox8.com/sports/four-time-indianapolis-500-winner-al-unser-dies-at-82/

Now that leaves have nestled safely on the ground, riders, runners and strollers cruising along the 7-ish mile path encircling Salem Lake enjoy a mostly unobstructed view of the water… or… what’s Left of it. The 365-acre lake has been drawn down to a relative trickle. In Some places it resembles a good-sized creek. But the Change is by Design and Soon to be Rectified. It’s all actually part of Seasonal Regeneration and Maintenance and Adds to the Future Safety and Enjoyment of the Venue. https://journalnow.com/news/local/a-lowered-salem-lake-may-be-temporarily-unsightly-but-improvements-are-being-made/article_1de83a12-4c91-11ec-b8a2-2ba297b55f8f.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Those recent earthquakes we experienced in our area caused no damage or injuries, but they Did leave a good number of Residents wondering if the Cluster — or “Swarm” — was a precursor to a more violent temblor. North Carolina’s State Geologist, Kenneth Taylor, says “Not Likely!” It’s not the first time Taylor has monitored a series of Fall quakes locally – recalling the string of Five earthquakes in the Same area of Winston-Salem in late October and early November of 2006. Taylor said he was reassured by the fact that the Last Three November quakes were Smaller than the First Two and explained that That meant the stress Causing the tremors was Easing rather than Building.

https://journalnow.com/earthquake-swarm-in-winston-salem-not-a-sign-of-more-to-come-state-geologist-says/article_5f203590-56d0-11ec-ac20-a77585deb0d6.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

If you love Skittles but hate getting out of bed in the morning, you’ll love This news. Skittles and Simmons (Mattresses) have teamed up to create a fold-away bed built into a Skittles dispenser, so you can eat as much as you want without leaving the comfort of your warm blankets. Skittles will refill the one-of-a-kind twin-sized bed for one year, should you manage to eat everything inside. And if THAT’S not enough to Wet Your Whistle, the Price of the Bed? $1.50 – the same as a pack of Skittles. The bed will be up for sale sometime on Monday, December 13th. The fortunate buyer must be in the continental US and be over 18 years of age – and – ONLY that fortunate person who receives a confirmation email will be allowed to Purchase the bed. You must also have a room, hallways and doorway that can accommodate the dimensions. https://myfox8.com/offbeat/1-50-for-a-bed-that-dispenses-skittles-well-theyre-only-making-1-of-them/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Cloudy w/ Slight Chance Showers … High 55

Tonight: Cont’d Chance Showers … Low 51

Saturday: Rain then Showers … High 69

Sunday: Sunny … High 51

Sunshine thru the Week with a Warming Trend…