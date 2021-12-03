Friday News

The Fire at Pilot Mountain consumed more than 1,000 acres. N.C. Forest Service officials said late Thursday that the fire was at least 80% contained, up from 50% a day earlier. Governor Cooper, after a tour of damaged areas, said “The mountain will quickly come back to life and we’re excited about that.” He then added, “Nature is resilient.”

School districts in the Piedmont Triad need hundreds of drivers for buses and other duties and are moving aggressively to lure candidates. A survey of 19 school districts in the Piedmont Triad showed more than 300 openings to fill drivers’ seats and other related positions. School boards have raised salaries and adopted incentives to recruit adults with commercial driver’s licenses who are willing to work mornings and afternoons every day and perhaps take on additional roles for additional money.

Debt collectors can now slide into your Direct Messages as a way to get your attention about missed payments due to new rules implemented by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. They can also contact you via email and text to track you down about outstanding debts. However, there are limits. While they don’t need your permission to reach out, they must identify themselves and give you a way to opt out of being contacted online. The messages also must be private.

Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. Today and Tomorrow, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website. Customers wishing to redeem the discounted Whoppers need to download the BK app or visit BK.com/BKRewards.

Everyone loves some version of The Grinch. Whether you prefer the 1966 classic, Jim Carrey’s 2000 live action version, or the 2018 version voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, we won’t judge you here. Each version can be found on various cable and broadcast channels, according to the Countdown to Christmas Movie Database:

Speaking OF “The Grinch” – How would you like an opportunity to stay at the Grinch’s famous cave this holiday season. Beginning Dec. 3 until Dec 23, guests will be able to book the multi-level 5,700 square-foot rocky residence just outside Boulder, Utah. Designers have brought the classic Dr. Seuss story to life by constructing the Grinch’s rocky residence within a hand-carved cave on the side of a massive stone mountain where holiday enthusiasts, for the first time, will be able to experience the Grinch and his dog Max’s home like never before.

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 71

Tonight: Increasing Clouds … Low 44

Saturday & Sunday: Partly Sunny …

Saturday’s High… 70 / Sunday’s High… 59

Record High. 76° F 1991. Record Low. 16° F 1924 …