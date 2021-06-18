Friday News

College Textbooks can cost a bundle, but most NC A&T students won’t have to worry about price when they buy their books. The University announced Thursday that it will cover the cost of textbooks for all of its undergraduate students for the next Two Academic Years. A&T said its program will save the students on average about $1,000 Annually. https://journalnow.com/

Guilford County educators lobbied for more money and Thursday night, they got it. The board of commissioners voted unanimously to release $229 million to the school district for the upcoming fiscal year. Chairman Skip Alston said, “We need to give them what they need in order to do the job that we are asking them to do.” He also says it’s the highest amount of funding the school systems received from the county in the past 20 years. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/guilford-county-commissioner-pass-budget-allocate-229-million-to-school-district/

A change in the HOPE program will help more people pay their bills and give landlords the money they’re owed. The rental and utility assistance program is helping families impacted by the pandemic and currently serves 88 North Carolina counties. Previously, applicants could only make 50% of the median income in their area to be eligible. The HOPE program is expanding that to 80%, which means a lot more people can get help. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/need-help-with-rent-utilities-we-break-down-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-hope-program/83-7897d675-696a-4168-92b7-cd703fa312d2

The Supreme Court of Israel ruled yesterday in favor of granting tax-deductible donation status to a nonprofit organization of Israeli followers of Jesus. The decision is being hailed by both Messianics and Evangelical Christians as a dramatic victory for religious freedom in Israel.

For the second year in a row, 7-Eleven’s free Slurpee day will last the whole month of July. Before the coronavirus pandemic, 7-Eleven would give away Slurpees on July 11th—or “7-Eleven Day.” However, when the pandemic hit the U.S. last year, the convenience store chain decided to extend the giveaway for the entire month to avoid crowds and maintain social distancing. The company has decided to repeat the month-long giveaway this year to celebrate its 94th anniversary. https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/7-eleven-free-slurpee-day-july-2021

