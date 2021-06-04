Friday News

Remember when the IRS confirmed 10 million taxpayers would be getting refunds on unemployment benefits they paid taxes on? Well, those refunds are going out. Of those who have received payment, amounts have varied based on how much unemployment they received and their taxes. The two Big questions to answer about Your payments: When and How? The First phase of payments is taxpayers with the simplest returns including single taxpayers, with no child credits or refundable tax credits. The next phase includes taxpayers with more complex returns, these include couples filing as married jointly. The phases will continue through the end of the summer. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/irs-unemployment-benefit-tax-refunds-hit-bank-accounts-this-week-you-are-eligible-if-you-received-unemployment-in-2020/83-63df791f-ec5b-4ca3-8a2f-0ff551cbe09d

The IRS says 88 percent of U.S. families with children will be automatically enrolled to receive the new monthly child tax credit payments starting next month. But as with many tax breaks, many parents may prefer one big payout at filing time to the gradual increase through the year. The first round of check distribution is now just six weeks out, leaving the IRS a small window of time to absorb the crush of delayed 2020 taxes, launch these new portals and begin distributing millions of new monthly checks. The advance payments run from July through December, and cover up to 50% of the available credit, meaning that taxpayers who do take the monthly checks will still see half of their benefit at tax-filing time.

https://myfox8.com/news/washington-dc-bureau/child-tax-credit-how-to-opt-for-one-big-payout-instead-of-monthly-checks/

NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY!

Krispy Kreme announced all customers who visit a U.S. location Today can redeem a free doughnut of their choosing. Customers who present their vaccination card will be allowed to redeem a second doughnut, as part of a separate ongoing promotion announced earlier this year.

https://myfox8.com/news/today-is-national-doughnut-day-heres-where-you-can-score-free-doughnuts/

The Winston Salem Dash defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers,

8 to 6, in the Third of a Six Game Series yesterday (Thur) at the First National Bank Field in Greensboro. They head to the field again tonight and tomorrow night at 6:30pm, with the final game Sunday at 2:00pm. https://journalnow.com/sports/winston-salem-at-greensboro-baseball-teams-will-meet-this-week-for-the-first-time-since/article_d2db8483-b496-5bb7-aa9d-e7484621c2c2.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

Protect your skin against the sun’s damaging UV rays.

Consumer Reports tested 48 lotions and sprays for 2021. TOP sunscreen PICKS from Consumer Reports… Top suntan lotion is Equate Walmart Sport Lotion SPF 50 and the top spray is Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Spray SPF 30. Dermatologists suggest that the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use! https://www.consumerreports.org/sunscreens/best-sunscreens-of-the-year/

With Summer fast approaching, many area pools are in need of Lifeguards for the season. Contact your local pool for details and requirements. Some pools may have to reduce hours due to staffing shortage. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/local-ymcas-looking-to-hire-plenty-of-lifeguards-summer-jobs/83-466390d3-723a-4bdf-a968-250ac8f7b399

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

is looking at three different metrics in determining whether to remove the indoor masking requirement for students, officials told the board Thursday.

For Now – the mask requirement isn’t likely to change – at least not soon.

Before it changes, State Health Officials will need to see low COVID-19 transmission rates, vaccine eligibility for children younger than 12 and/or more research indicating low impact of the virus on children.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-three-metrics-lift-school-mask-requirements/36624352

Prospectors from the 1800s would probably be devastated to learn that gold nuggets are worth less than chicken nuggets in 2021. A single McDonald’s McNugget that appears to resemble a character from the popular video game “Among Us” has become a very hot item on eBay, where bidding has reached nearly $100,000 since the online auction opened on May 28. The seller had originally listed the “Among Us”-shaped McNugget at 99 cents. https://myfox8.com/offbeat/among-us-shaped-mcdonalds-chicken-mcnugget-going-for-nearly-100k-on-ebay/

Sunshine Mills Inc. is recalling dog food products due to potential salmonella contamination. The voluntary recall comes after a sample 5 pounds of Sprout Sporting dog food product tested positive for salmonella during routine surveillance. For a detailed list, see our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://myfox8.com/news/dog-food-recalled-over-possible-salmonella-contamination/

