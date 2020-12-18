Friday News

The impending Federal COVID-19 Relief Package could include a $300 Federal Extended Unemployment Insurance Weekly Benefit, and a One-time $500 to $600 per individual Stimulus Payment. Until Wednesday, the debate in Congress centered on providing one, but not both, of those stimulus benefits. The Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) Programs are scheduled to expire December 26th, unless extended by Congress during the upcoming lame-duck session.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday to distribute more than $1.1 Million to various community nonprofit groups from expected extra sales-tax revenues through the end of the fiscal year next June. An additional $7.2 Million from the higher projected revenues, means that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get an extra $2.9 million, plus another $500,000 for ventilation-system improvements for better air quality in the schools. Second Harvest Food Bank won the biggest chunk of the new cash, with $300,000 going to help build a centralized food-distribution center in the Whitaker Park development.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health said Thursday it expects to receive its first round of 2,800 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses next week. The initial doses will be administered to Health Care Employees working directly with COVID-19 patients and long-term care residents and staff.

12-year-old Haley Redmond may not be old enough to drive a car, let alone a sled, but she is certainly old enough to know that she doesn’t want to focus on herself this year, but rather on others around her. So, Haley decided to take $110.00 that she had saved, and use it to buy presents for children who may not otherwise get them. Haley’s mother, excited herself about the idea, posted on Facebook asking if anyone might know of a children’s foster home or adoption center, that the pair could shop for. Next thing you know, instead of gift Ideas, cash deposits started rolling in until Haley’s original $110.00 became $1,155.00! The pair, with the help of family and friends, and their friends with Ardmore Christian Church, were then able to buy toys for 242 children.

High Point University is celebrating Christmas with a Drive-thru only event this year because of the pandemic. Starting this Saturday, December 19th, and running through Friday, January 1st, from 3:00 to 8:00pm Daily. It is a FREE event where you can see more than 100,000 Christmas lights, 138 nutcrackers and toy soldiers and a life-size Nativity scene.

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 44

Tonight: Partly Cloudy … Low 26

Saturday: Partly Sunny … High 46

Sunday: Morning Showers, then Partly Sunny … High 48