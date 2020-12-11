Friday News

Thursday afternoon, the Space Weather Prediction Center downgraded its forecast intensity of the geomagnetic storm that was expected to give us a chance to see the Northern Lights here in the South. Less energy, means it is now unlikely there will be anything to see in most of the United States, including North Carolina. BUT, don’t get too disappointed as a Starry Sky Gazer, because we still have the nights of December 13th & 14th—from Sunday night until sunrise this Monday—the most active meteor shower of 2020 will take place in the form of the Geminids. Farmers’ Almanac reports that, with a clear sky, “you can easily spot 50 or more meteors per hour.”

And then, December 21st, as during the upcoming Winter Solstice, Jupiter and Saturn will line up to create what is known as the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem.” Just turn your head and telescope to the Southwest portion of the sky about 45 minutes after sunset to see the planets align.

https://myfox8.com/news/heres-when-you-can-see-the-christmas-star-for-the-first-time-in-800-years/

Located right in Archdale is a Christmas display unlike any you’ve seen before! More than 200 inflatables lining a triad man’s driveway. There are snowmen, reindeer, superheroes, Star Wars characters, and more. Rich Lake puts these up every year! His house off Muddy Creek Road in Archdale has a long driveway with plenty of space for the blow-ups. Lake welcomes families wanting to take a closer look at the grand display and loves it when the kids stare wide-eyed to see a character that they like. When asked about his bill this time of year, he didn’t give a dollar amount, but just replied, “it’s big.” But then, so is the joy he’s spreading during the ‘most wonderful time of the year.’

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/inflatables-lining-mans-driveway-archdale/83-39cf4099-81b7-4cdf-bef6-4ebc6285c2bb

Updated info for the 2020 Tanglewood ‘Festival of Lights’ season…

Because of the heavy traffic volume, only CASH is being accepted as payment.

($15 personal vehicles, $35 commercial vehicles and $100 for motor coaches)

The Festival of Lights will be open nightly through Friday, January 1, 2021.

Friday-Sunday are the busiest nights. Wait times can be 4 plus hours.

NOTE: Hours of operation MAY BE SHORTENED due to the latest 10:00pm curfew from the Governor that begins Tonight (Friday). https://www.facebook.com/TanglewoodParkNC/

Court Cancelled? Several workers associated with the courts in Davidson and Davie counties have tested positive for COVID-19. Court officials have suspended superior courts in both counties for the next two weeks out of an abundance of caution. Superior courts will resume in January 2021.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/superior-courts-in-davidson-davie-counties-temporarily-closed-due-to-covid-19-with-some-exceptions/83-bfe2e542-411c-4f18-a685-b5cdf143987a

The First Deadlines for Domestic Shipping by Christmas are coming on December 15th, when both the United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have their suggested shipping deadlines for ground travel, the most affordable option.|

December 15: Deadline for ground shipping from USPS, FedEx and UPS

December 21: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option

December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight

https://myfox8.com/news/is-it-too-late-to-mail-my-christmas-gift-here-are-some-deadlines-to-keep-in-mind/

PBS will air “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this Sunday, Dec. 13th at 7:30pm. It’s also streaming free on AppleTV+ this weekend (Dec 11-13).

https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/18/entertainment/peanuts-charlie-brown-apple-pbs/index.html

TRAFFIC ALERTS:

Winston-Salem: The 2700 + 2800 blocks of Country Club Road, between Westview Drive and Bitting Road, will be CLOSED today (from 8:30am to 4:30pm). Reason: Tree removal. A detour will be posted. www.cityofws.org

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 62

Tonight: Increasing Clouds … Low 43

Saturday: Partly Sunny … Low 62

Sunday: Morning Showers, then Mostly Sunny … Highs Low 64

Next Chance of Rain, likely Monday