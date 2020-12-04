Search
Friday News

Verne Hill Dec 04, 2020

While there may be an APP for that, UPS is saying that there may not be ROOM for that.  And so, if you have ordered from Nike, Gap, Macy’s, L.L. Bean, Hot Topic and Newegg, if your regional UPS and/or Driver have reached “Capacity Cutoff”, you may have to wait.  UPS says they are now working to deliver packages at Record Volumes.
There’s a Job Fair taking place Tomorrow, December 5th.  Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools is hosting a Career Fair from 10:00am until 2:00pm.
If you know someone looking for a current or future job as a teacher, substitute teacher or school counselor, please encourage them to register to attend the fair.
Do you know someone that could use some financial help with their heating bill?  The federally funded ‘Low-Income Energy Assistance program’ is available to assist qualified low-income households with their energy bill.  For more information on the program and eligibility, go to the News Blog. www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance, or call your local DSS office.

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell (FALL-well) says there is about $800 Million of unclaimed cash from leftover utility or rent deposits, insurance claims, or refunds where the company couldn’t find you, bank accounts you may have forgotten about, but your money is waiting for you.  If you’re owed more than $250 you have to go and claim it yourself.  The link to CLICK is NCcash.com.  Be sure to use the direct link, and not Google, because that will often lead to a Third Party, which will in turn require some of your cash.
The CDC is reducing the number of days you should quarantine, from
14 Days – to 7 or 10 Days – following Covid-19 exposure.  Individuals can end their quarantine after 7 days if they receive a negative test, or 10 days without getting tested.  https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/01/health/cdc-changing-quarantine-guidelines/index.html

2020 means spending the Christmas holiday a little differently this year. Despite the pandemic, it’s time to spread, Not the virus, but Christmas and Holiday Cheer!  A Christmas event list filled with activities the entire family can enjoy from Christmas lights to parades, to trees, to ice skating, to visits with Santa, and even virtual events is available.  To get this list in text message form, right to your phone, type SANTA to 336-379-5775.
WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Cloudy w/ chance of showers … High 55

Tonight: Showers … Low 41

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny … Highs Low 50’s

Verne Hill

