Friday News

Verne Hill Nov 27, 2020

The Salvation Army is looking to Rescue CHRISTMAS from the hands of the Coronavirus Pandemic.” – Their desire is to meet the needs of as many people in our area, without discrimination, and to make Christmas a time for good. – For any that can offer time to ring a bell, donate a canned good, or leave some spare change, The Salvation Army is continuing to fight for good. – The 2020 Christmas Kettle Season continues until Christmas Eve.
https://journalnow.com/news/local/red-kettle-campaign-needs-help-so-others-can-be-helped/article_00f9f24c-3031-11eb-811d-db56ee521c3f.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

He’s no longer with us, but he left behind a positive message. On the morning of Thanksgiving, Jeopardy! posted a short video of late, longtime host Alex Trebek wishing viewers a happy Thanksgiving.  Despite the current state of the U.S., Trebek reminded viewers that “there are many reasons to be thankful.”

Since Jeopardy! is recorded prior to the episodes’ air dates, Trebek will still appear as the host in a number of upcoming episodes.  Following the conclusion of the Trebek-hosted episodes, Ken Jennings, the man with the most consecutive wins in the show’s history, will temporarily take over.  https://myfox8.com/news/jeopardy-shares-thanksgiving-message-from-late-host-alex-trebek/

 

The world will soon see a planetary phenomenon that hasn’t occurred in 800 years.  On Dec. 21, the date of the December solstice, Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, and ringed Saturn, the second-largest, will line up perfectly to look like a double planet in the night sky.  The two planets will be so close that they will appear to be touching, separated by one-fifth the diameter of a full moon. It will be the closest they’ve appeared since March 4, 1226.
https://myfox8.com/news/jupiter-saturn-to-form-closest-great-conjunction-in-800-years/

 

It’s a Holiday Light Show like you’ve never seen before.  Through December, Walmart will be working with Intel to put on a series of holiday drone light shows across the U.S.  The show features 1,000 Intel drones which will fly into the night sky and create three-dimensional holiday characters like reindeer, snowmen and more.  The whole show is choreographed to a soundtrack of holiday classics.  The Date for those in Our Listening Area is Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Carowinds, near Charlotte.
https://myfox8.com/news/walmart-teams-up-with-intel-for-a-holiday-light-show-with-1000-drones-at-carowinds-other-us-locations/

 

Food Safety Experts say if you want any of that yummy Thanksgiving dinner to last, the key is to get it off the table and in the fridge within two hours after dinner.

But even then, there’s a limit to how long you can hang on to your fixings.

Turkey is good through Saturday, maybe Sunday.  Then it’s time to say goodbye to the wet stuff, like mash potatoes and stuffing. By Sunday or Monday morning, there will be enough bacteria to cause stomach cramps and diarrhea.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/holidays/heres-how-long-thanksgiving-leftovers-are-safe-to-eat/281-616679844

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

ATTN: Dense Fog Advisory in effect ‘til 9:00am

Today: Sunny … High 66

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, then Patchy Fog … Low 44

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny … Highs Upper 50’s to Low 60’s

Next Chance of Rain Monday…

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
