Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News

Friday News

Verne HillJun 12, 2020Comments Off on Friday News

Like

WBFJ NEWS – Friday, June 12, 2020
A N.C. Senate bill advanced Thursday that has the aim of securing the right of a hospital patient to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency.  The Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 730 is titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act” and includes Sen. Joyce Krawiec (CRAW-chic), as a co-sponsor.  The bill was recommended by the Senate Health Care committee.  Next step is Appropriations.  https://www.journalnow.com/business/n-c-senate-bill-would-ease-hospital-visitor-restrictions/article_170b7f07-0ff2-5916-b176-1963a044cada.html

 

If you’re still waiting for your coronavirus stimulus payment, you may have accidentally thrown it away.  The problem is that the debit card arrives in a plain envelope without any federal markings, so some recipients have mistaken it for a scam or an unwanted credit card offer.  The IRS said that if you threw the debit card away or think it was lost or stolen, you can get a free replacement by calling the IRS.  You do not need to know your card number to request a replacement but you will be required to provide your Social Security number.  You can find the proper phone number in this story on our News Blog at www.WBFJ.FM

Call 800-240-8100 (option 2 from main menu).

https://www.wxii12.com/article/how-to-replace-coronavirus-stimulus-debit-card/32827063

 

What happens when a tree that isn’t on your property hits your house?  Who pays?  You or your neighbor?  The Insurance Information Institute said no matter where a tree came from –your yard, your neighbor’s yard – it doesn’t matter.  If it hit your house, your homeowner’s insurance will cover the cost. Unless you have already put it in writing that the tree was a danger.  Usually, the insurance company will cover the cost of getting the tree out of the house and repairing the house.  Many policies don’t cover cutting up the tree and physically removing it off your property– that’s an out of pocket cost.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/tree-damage-who-pays-after-the-storm/83-c0cd7af5-e09e-4f55-b9f0-8987d68c5d08

 

A judge granted a temporary restraining order, on Thursday, forcing Ace Speedway to close, after attorneys representing Ace Speedway and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services presented their cases.  https://myfox8.com/news/judge-issues-temporary-restraining-order-against-ace-speedway-after-hearing-arguments/

 

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro will re-open to the public this Monday (June 15) – with some new guidelines in place.  NOTE: Walk-up entry to the Zoo is not available at this time; everyone must pre-arrange their visit, including zoo members.  The Zoo will initially open with a capacity of 2,000 visitors.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/north-carolina-zoo-announces-reopening-date/

The Greensboro Science Center will reopen with modified operations and elevated safety procedures to GSC members on June 15, 2020 and to the general public on June 17, 2020.  Capacity will be limited. Advanced reservations are required for all guests, including GSC members.
Certain exhibits, attractions and experiences will remain closed.  https://www.greensboroscience.org/

Whole Man Ministries will have a Drive-Thru Food Bank giveaway from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.  The free food event will be held at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem.
The organizers expect to feed community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis but all people are welcome. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/free-food-giveaway-from-whole-man-ministries-is-friday/article_e808d21f-b093-5380-ad7f-be9a36ee5ed3.html

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast
Today: Mostly Sunny… High 84…

Tonight: Mostly Clear… Low 63…

Saturday: Sunny… High 83…

Sunday: Chance of T-Storms… High 77…

NOTE: Chance of Storms will continue through

the middle of the work week.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Hundreds of lives changed through the Gospel in Minneapolis

Verne HillJun 11, 2020

Right to Protest 101: With Freedom comes Responsibility

Verne HillJun 11, 2020

Area Camps make ‘adjustments’ for Summer

Verne HillJun 11, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes