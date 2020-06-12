Friday News

WBFJ NEWS – Friday, June 12, 2020

A N.C. Senate bill advanced Thursday that has the aim of securing the right of a hospital patient to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency. The Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 730 is titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act” and includes Sen. Joyce Krawiec (CRAW-chic), as a co-sponsor. The bill was recommended by the Senate Health Care committee. Next step is Appropriations. https://www.journalnow.com/business/n-c-senate-bill-would-ease-hospital-visitor-restrictions/article_170b7f07-0ff2-5916-b176-1963a044cada.html

If you’re still waiting for your coronavirus stimulus payment, you may have accidentally thrown it away. The problem is that the debit card arrives in a plain envelope without any federal markings, so some recipients have mistaken it for a scam or an unwanted credit card offer. The IRS said that if you threw the debit card away or think it was lost or stolen, you can get a free replacement by calling the IRS. You do not need to know your card number to request a replacement but you will be required to provide your Social Security number. You can find the proper phone number in this story on our News Blog at www.WBFJ.FM

Call 800-240-8100 (option 2 from main menu).

https://www.wxii12.com/article/how-to-replace-coronavirus-stimulus-debit-card/32827063

What happens when a tree that isn’t on your property hits your house? Who pays? You or your neighbor? The Insurance Information Institute said no matter where a tree came from –your yard, your neighbor’s yard – it doesn’t matter. If it hit your house, your homeowner’s insurance will cover the cost. Unless you have already put it in writing that the tree was a danger. Usually, the insurance company will cover the cost of getting the tree out of the house and repairing the house. Many policies don’t cover cutting up the tree and physically removing it off your property– that’s an out of pocket cost. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/tree-damage-who-pays-after-the-storm/83-c0cd7af5-e09e-4f55-b9f0-8987d68c5d08

A judge granted a temporary restraining order, on Thursday, forcing Ace Speedway to close, after attorneys representing Ace Speedway and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services presented their cases. https://myfox8.com/news/judge-issues-temporary-restraining-order-against-ace-speedway-after-hearing-arguments/

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro will re-open to the public this Monday (June 15) – with some new guidelines in place. NOTE: Walk-up entry to the Zoo is not available at this time; everyone must pre-arrange their visit, including zoo members. The Zoo will initially open with a capacity of 2,000 visitors. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/north-carolina-zoo-announces-reopening-date/

The Greensboro Science Center will reopen with modified operations and elevated safety procedures to GSC members on June 15, 2020 and to the general public on June 17, 2020. Capacity will be limited. Advanced reservations are required for all guests, including GSC members.

Certain exhibits, attractions and experiences will remain closed. https://www.greensboroscience.org/

Whole Man Ministries will have a Drive-Thru Food Bank giveaway from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The free food event will be held at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem.

The organizers expect to feed community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis but all people are welcome. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/free-food-giveaway-from-whole-man-ministries-is-friday/article_e808d21f-b093-5380-ad7f-be9a36ee5ed3.html

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny… High 84…

Tonight: Mostly Clear… Low 63…

Saturday: Sunny… High 83…

Sunday: Chance of T-Storms… High 77…

NOTE: Chance of Storms will continue through

the middle of the work week.