Friday News

Verne Hill

WBFJ NEWS – Friday, December 27, 2019
A Michigan woman was right on the money when she decided to be part of a Secret Santa gift exchange.  She got a gift from Bill Gates, one of the richest people on the planet.  Every Christmas, the Billionaire gets involved in what’s called Reddit gifts.  She later posted videos showing everyone the amazing gifts Gates and his team picked out.
https://myfox8.com/2019/12/26/woman-gets-bill-gates-as-secret-santa/

 

If you look at folk legends like Bob Dylan, James Taylor and the Okee Do-kee brothers, you’ll see a glimpse of Greensboro elementary student Finn Phoenix.  The 9-year old has slowly made a name for himself in the music community over the past year, performing at more than 30 venues, and is slated to release an album with original songs in 2020.  Finn has come a long way from recording original songs in his bedroom and putting them on YouTube, which all started on Christmas two years ago, when Finn got a ukulele for Christmas.
https://myfox8.com/2019/12/26/greensboro-elementary-student-is-rising-musician-in-triad/

 

If you’re still trying to decide what you want to do with your leftover Christmas tree, look no further. The Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro is collecting trees for their tigers, WRAL reports.  The sanctuary at 1940 Hanks Chapel Road is giving the trees to tigers to help their mental stimulation.  Sanctuary workers say they hide food in the trees or mask them with an animal’s favorite scent to help the animals fight boredom.

https://myfox8.com/2019/12/26/nc-animal-shelter-gives-leftover-christmas-trees-to-tigers/

 

To FAST or NOT to FAST? – New research suggests that people who use the trendy new diets that involve intermittent fasting may actually be adding years to their lives.  There are several types of intermittent fasting diets, but most involve either limiting food intake to just an 8-hour window or not eating for two days a week.  A new study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University shows that this may help the body improve its metabolism, and has also been linked with decreased blood pressure, cholesterol and resting heart rates.  It may also help control blood sugar levels, increase resistance to stress and suppress inflammation.

https://www.foxnews.com/health/fasting-diets-add-years-to-life

 

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast
Today: Patchy Fog to Start, then Partly Sunny… High 59…

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Fog… Low 43…

Saturday: Mostly Sunny… High 63…

Sunday: Showers… High 59…

