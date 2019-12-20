Friday News

WBFJ NEWS – Friday, December 20, 2019

Forsyth County Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of new voting equipment on Thursday to take the county through the 2020 election cycle and, officials hope, many years beyond.

The Price Tag? $1.56 Million! For that the County will get enough voting equipment to count ballots at all 101 precincts, plus special voting machines that can be used by people who are disabled.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-approves-purchase-of-new-voting-machines-that-produce/article_23334725-c3ea-51e0-be36-ef16fc9dbeb7.html

Winston-Salem Christian School announced Thursday it has purchased property at 3665 N. Patterson Ave. as the future site of the school. The school’s new home is the site of the former Woodland Baptist Church and Woodland School. Winston-Salem Christian plans to move into the building at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, marking its 41st year in existence.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-christian-announces-purchase-of-school-building/article_b4099ad6-5405-5530-a03e-7c481f173431.html

The CDC announced Thursday it has confirmed 138 cases of E. coli in 25 states, with the most recent one occurring on December 1st. That means consumers should Continue Avoiding Romaine Lettuce from Salinas, California, where investigations have found a common grower. Some may recall the Original Outbreak was Last Month! If the location of the romaine lettuce isn’t listed, the CDC still warns consumers to avoid it, even if they’re at a restaurant.

https://myfox8.com/2019/12/19/cdc-confirms-138-cases-of-e-coli-in-25-states-linked-to-romaine-lettuce/

High Point University is opening their campus now through Monday (DEC 23). You can experience more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene, and more than 100 holiday decorations. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/more-than-lights-here-s-your-chance-to-see-high/

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers now through the end of the month. Critical need is for overnight volunteers! Find out more on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

https://www.samaritanforsyth.org/volunteerreg/?fbclid=IwAR3UOiTp1S9jIxUf0-aUIESmI6_hJDT1MKdIjZttTuiWiaBG4pnRAwZko2E

TRAFFIC ALERT For Today and Monday: The 2800 Block of Greenwich Road in Winston Salem will be closed to through traffic Today, and Monday for Tree Removal. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/part-of-greenwich-road-closed-temporarily/article_b7404c63-55fb-5ef8-8d76-0f064e8fe8e3.html

Pastor Jeff Williams ordered three cases of study Bibles, more than $1,000 Worth! But, only one case was at his front door. FedEx confirmed that they delivered all three, which is when he figured out he was the victim of porch pirates. The Bibles had been bought through donations to the nonprofit he runs, Inspiration for Inmates, which helps federal and state inmates who request Bibles. Williams is hoping the thief or thieves might have a change of heart, and bring the Bibles back!

https://www.wxii12.com/article/charlotte-porch-pirate-bibles/30289279

According to the YouVersion Bible, a Particular Bible Verse stands out as the one that has helped the most people during 2019: It’s Philippians 4:6. You know the Verse – “Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.” – And, if you add the 7th Verse, “And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” The Founder of YouVersion, a Pastor, said,

“I think this is we have a culture increasingly dealing with anxiety, with worries. And, it’s Good to see that more people are turning to the Bible for help.” https://ww2.klove.com/news/faith/ways-to-tackle-anxiety-the-2019-bible-verse-of-the-year-7866

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny… High 54…

Tonight: Partly Cloudy… Low 29…

Saturday: Partly Sunny… High 47…

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, slight chance of afternoon rain… High 49…

LOOKING AHEAD: CHRISTMAS DAY … Mostly Sunny… High 60