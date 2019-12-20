Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News

Friday News

Verne HillDec 20, 2019Comments Off on Friday News

Like

WBFJ NEWS – Friday, December 20, 2019
Forsyth County Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of new voting equipment on Thursday to take the county through the 2020 election cycle and, officials hope, many years beyond.

The Price Tag?  $1.56 Million!  For that the County will get enough voting equipment to count ballots at all 101 precincts, plus special voting machines that can be used by people who are disabled.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-approves-purchase-of-new-voting-machines-that-produce/article_23334725-c3ea-51e0-be36-ef16fc9dbeb7.html

Winston-Salem Christian School announced Thursday it has purchased property at 3665 N. Patterson Ave. as the future site of the school.  The school’s new home is the site of the former Woodland Baptist Church and Woodland School. Winston-Salem Christian plans to move into the building at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, marking its 41st year in existence.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-christian-announces-purchase-of-school-building/article_b4099ad6-5405-5530-a03e-7c481f173431.html

The CDC announced Thursday it has confirmed 138 cases of E. coli in 25 states, with the most recent one occurring on December 1st.  That means consumers should Continue Avoiding Romaine Lettuce from Salinas, California, where investigations have found a common grower.  Some may recall the Original Outbreak was Last Month!  If the location of the romaine lettuce isn’t listed, the CDC still warns consumers to avoid it, even if they’re at a restaurant.
https://myfox8.com/2019/12/19/cdc-confirms-138-cases-of-e-coli-in-25-states-linked-to-romaine-lettuce/

High Point University is opening their campus now through Monday (DEC 23). You can experience more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene, and more than 100 holiday decorations. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/more-than-lights-here-s-your-chance-to-see-high/

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers now through the end of the month.  Critical need is for overnight volunteers!  Find out more on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.
https://www.samaritanforsyth.org/volunteerreg/?fbclid=IwAR3UOiTp1S9jIxUf0-aUIESmI6_hJDT1MKdIjZttTuiWiaBG4pnRAwZko2E

TRAFFIC ALERT For Today and Monday:  The 2800 Block of Greenwich Road in Winston Salem will be closed to through traffic Today, and Monday for Tree Removal. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/part-of-greenwich-road-closed-temporarily/article_b7404c63-55fb-5ef8-8d76-0f064e8fe8e3.html

Pastor Jeff Williams ordered three cases of study Bibles, more than $1,000 Worth!  But, only one case was at his front door.  FedEx confirmed that they delivered all three, which is when he figured out he was the victim of porch pirates.  The Bibles had been bought through donations to the nonprofit he runs, Inspiration for Inmates, which helps federal and state inmates who request Bibles. Williams is hoping the thief or thieves might have a change of heart, and bring the Bibles back!
https://www.wxii12.com/article/charlotte-porch-pirate-bibles/30289279

 

According to the YouVersion Bible, a Particular Bible Verse stands out as the one that has helped the most people during 2019:  It’s Philippians 4:6.  You know the Verse – “Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.” – And, if you add the 7th Verse, “And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”  The Founder of YouVersion, a Pastor, said,
“I think this is we have a culture increasingly dealing with anxiety, with worries.  And, it’s Good to see that more people are turning to the Bible for help.” https://ww2.klove.com/news/faith/ways-to-tackle-anxiety-the-2019-bible-verse-of-the-year-7866

WBFJ Family Station Forecast
Today: Sunny… High 54…

Tonight: Partly Cloudy… Low 29…

Saturday: Partly Sunny… High 47…

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, slight chance of afternoon rain… High 49…

LOOKING AHEAD: CHRISTMAS DAY … Mostly Sunny… High 60

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: WBFJ Christmas Blessings 2019

Verne HillDec 19, 2019

Health: The Benefits of a Smile

Verne HillDec 19, 2019

LoveLife: Singing Carols for LIFE…

Verne HillDec 19, 2019

Community Events

Nov
14
Thu
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
Nov
15
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 15 2019 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2020 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Dec
1
Sun
all-day Vintage Bible College Winter Qua... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Winter Qua... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2019 – Jan 6 2020 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Winter Quarter begins[...]
Dec
6
Fri
all-day “An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
“An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
Dec 6 – Dec 22 all-day
Presented by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens, it’s Christmas Eve 1887 and a passing stranger is welcomed into Salem Tavern by a cheerful group celebrating the[...]
Dec
7
Sat
7:30 pm “A Christmas Carol” @ Hanesbrands Theatre (Winston-Salem)
“A Christmas Carol” @ Hanesbrands Theatre (Winston-Salem)
Dec 7 @ 7:30 pm – Dec 24 @ 9:30 pm
Presented by Triad Stage of Winston-Salem and based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens! Tickets start at $15.00 (per person) http://www.triadstage.org 336.272.0160 Performance dates: 12/7 @ 7:30pm 12/13-14 @ 7:30pm 12/19-23 @ 7:30pm There[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes