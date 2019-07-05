Friday News

The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks. The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California. The earthquake was the strongest since a 7.1 quake struck in the area on October 16, 1999. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/6-6-magnitude-quake-rattles-southern-california

The nation’s biggest state in recent days has been baking under record-breaking heat. TODAY, Anchorage, Alaska is poised to reach its hottest temperature ever recorded – which is 85 degrees set on June 14, 1969. The cause of the heat wave is an unusually strong area of high pressure that’s expected to spread over Alaska through the weekend. Temperatures in the 80s could last into early next week. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/07/05/wimbledon-alaska-heatwave-jobs-report-nexstar-asap-rocky-sweden/1616883001/

One North Carolina Soldier – Army National Guardsman Marcus Clark ran yesterday’s Fun Fourth 5K in Greensboro in full army gear and carrying an American flag. https://www.ksdk.com/video/news/local/nc-national-guard-soldier-completes-the-july-4th-freedom-run-to-honor-fallen-brothers-sisters/83-8f895d22-bd49-45d7-a3c8-4790301adc03

Here’s a bit of heartening news to consider this Fourth of July: Democracy is good for our health. A recent study analyzed how the “democratic experience” of a country impacts the health of its citizens. The results were a clear win for democracy. Democratic countries with free and fair elections generally had higher overall life expectancies. https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2019/07/04/738477296/good-news-about-democracy-its-good-for-your-health

Beginning Sunday night at 9 p.m., the outside lanes of eastbound and westbound Business 40 will be closed between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway. This closure will reduce Business 40 traffic at this location to one lane, in each direction, for approximately 90 days. The scheduled completion date for this work is October 5.

The Classic Family Restaurant in Denton will reopen today, two and a half years after it was destroyed by a fire in December 2016. The owner, Mark Smith, and his family spent their Fourth of July holiday putting the final touches on the restaurant at their new location off NC 109. He said they hosted first responders and community leaders Wednesday as a way to thank them for their support. Smith said that at least 20 employees would be returning to the new location. Customers say they’re looking forward to familiar dishes at the Classic, including a wide ranging buffet and short orders. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. this morning. https://myfox8.com/2019/07/04/popular-denton-restaurant-reopens-tomorrow-more-than-two-years-after-fire/

Crazy food combinations are all the rage right now. One of the most unorthodox is homemade Mountain Dew Pickles. To make them simply strain all of the liquid from a jar of pickles into a bowl, leaving the pickles in the jar. In a separate bowl, pour two cups of your Dew of choice. Then, add one cup of the pickle’s brine to the Mountain Dew. Add 1/2 cup of sugar to this mixture and mix well until fully dissolved. Use a funnel to pour the mixture back into the pickle jar. Put your lid on the jar and shake it once a day. If you’d like extra coloring, you can always add food coloring as well.

Anyone with more than 30,000 social media followers is now considered a celebrity and subject to advertising rules, a watchdog has ruled in a landmark case. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found mummy blogger, Sarah Willox Knott, breached its rules when she promoted an over-the-counter sleeping sedative, as the size of her Instagram following classified her as a “celebrity”. The ruling is the first of its kind where a social media ‘influencer’ has fallen foul of regulations banning celebrities or health professionals from endorsing medical products.

Friday Forecast: More clouds than sun today…a slight chance of showers…High 87

Weekend Forecast: Mostly Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the Upper 80’s. Lows in the Lower 70’s.