Friday News

Bipartisan House Bill 75, which allows North Carolina Officials to study whether and when to conduct Mental-Health Screenings on Public-School Students cleared the House late Wednesday. The idea for the study comes from a House Select committee on school safety. The screening “would identify school children … at risk of harming themselves or others. The study would help determine at what age mental health screenings would be conducted, and when follow-up examinations should occur. It’s likely the first screening would involve all students, similar to eye and hearing examinations

If all goes according to plan, on March 29, astronauts aboard the International Space Station are scheduled to conduct the first all-female spacewalk. Anne McClain and Christine Koch will venture out together about 240 miles above the Earth, and make history. To add to the significance of their mission, the spacewalk will take place during Women’s History Month.

Daylight Savings Time begins this Weekend. But why do we fall back each November and spring forward in March? Proponents have argued daylight saving time saves energy. During the eight months we implement it, we get an hour more of sunshine in the evenings, which means we use less power. Studies have also shown that when it is lighter out longer, people spend more time outside. They also spend more money, which is good for the economy.

The LifeWay Christian Store in Greensboro is among stores slated to be shuttered. LifeWay is operated by Tennessee-based LifeWay Christian Resources, the publishing division of the Southern Baptist Convention. The retail stores offer Christian books and products. The Store will officially close in early Summer. https://myfox8.com/2019/03/07/the-lifeway-christian-store-in-greensboro-is-closing/

Women’s clothing retailer Charlotte Russe will close all its stores just a month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Wednesday night, the company posted on its website that its online store had closed. A going out of business sale starts Thursday, March 7 at all its remaining stores. https://myfox8.com/2019/03/07/charlotte-russe-closing-all-stores-liquidation-sales-start-thursday/

Nearly 20 Triad school children in Winston Salem received a pair of glasses Thursday. The glasses were a gift in lieu of IFB Solutions and technology developer, Luxexcel, celebrating one year of partnership. The glasses feature lenses made with IFB’s 3D printer developed by Luxexcel, making it the world’s first commercial 3D printer of ophthalmic lenses. For many of the kids, it was their very first pair of glasses, which both companies hope will make a difference in the classroom. One in four school-age children has vision problems that, if left untreated, can affect learning abilities.

