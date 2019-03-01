Friday News

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 on Thursday to increase their budget for the Kaleideum project by $13.2 million, bringing the total cost to $30.5 million, saying that the increase is the result of higher construction costs and a change in the scope of the project. Kaleideum is a joint effort between the former Children’s Museum and SciWorks, which merged on July 1, 2016. The new museum will go on the site of the former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office building on W. Third St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

Time to start poking around in the basement and garage… Bulky-item pickup is here. The pick-ups start in Winston-Salem on March 4, but the effective date differs by neighborhood. Residents are getting postcards in the mail in advance of the pickups for their neighborhoods. Collections run through Sept. 6.

The North Carolina Zoo is proving it truly does care for all animals, by helping with a Major Rescue of 1,800 lesser flamingo chick in South Africa. The chicks were abandoned by their parents due to severe drought, the Zoo said. North Carolina Zoo – Zookeeper – Jeff Souther is at the Lory Park Zoo in Midrand, South Africa, helping with 24-hour care for approximately 115 of the chicks.

North Carolina Zoo helping with rescue of 1,800 flamingo chicks

Pizza chain Little Caesars is warning customers there is a fake coupon that could damage their computers or phones. The fake coupon states: “Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary.” Little Caesars said in a Facebook post they are “are monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve this issue.”

There is no muse like Dr. Seuss. An unfinished manuscript by the late children’s author is the basis for “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum,” coming Sept. 3. Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look “both subtly Seussian and wholly his own.” The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favorites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.

After spending Five Months in a Tokyo Hospital, the world’s smallest baby boy has finally gone home. At the time of his birth in August 2018, he could fit in both palms of an adult’s hands and weighed slightly more than a grapefruit, at 9.45 ounces at birth. Shockingly Impressive, when you consider an average baby weight is about 7.28 pounds. After staying in the Neonatal ICU for Five Months, the baby’s weight increased to 7.1 pounds. He is now healthy and was discharged on February 20th.

After five months in ICU, the world’s tiniest baby boy has left the hospital

On February 17th, a Snow Plow driver in California was clearing the snow-covered roads of South Lake Tahoe, when he struck the back of a car that was illegally parked on the street. The driver contacted police to start the process of getting the vehicle towed out of the way, but as police and the driver started to dig out the car, to their surprise, a woman stuck her hand out of the car window waving for help. She said she had been there four to five hours, but the amount of snow covering her car led officials to believe she possibly was there longer.

Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow

Actor Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday and is recovering in the hospital. Emergency responders were called to his home Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles area and he was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not released a current condition of the 52-year-old actor who starred in Beverly Hills, 90210.” Perry currently stars as Fred Andrews on the CW series “Riverdale.” https://myfox8.com/2019/02/28/luke-perry-suffers-a-massive-stroke-and-is-recovering-in-the-hospital/

Your WBFJ Family Station Weather Forecast

Today: Showers… High 50 with Temps falling to around 43 by 5:00pm…

Tonight: Showers Likely… Low 38

Saturday: Mostly Sunny… High 59

Sunday: Afternoon Showers… High 51