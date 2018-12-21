Friday News

Thousands of people packed the Benton Convention Center on Thursday for the annual Christmas For The City Celebration. The Free, City-wide Christmas Party featured Live Music and Arts Performances, works by local artists, special activities for children, and as you can see on the Front Page of this mornings Journal – Santa Claus. 1,000 Volunteers make the event flow every year, at which WBFJ is Always Happy to be a part!

A Pipe Failure at Meads Waste Water Treatment Facility on Griffith Road on Dec. 10 led to the spillage of 1,800 gallons of non-drinkable water into Salem Creek, according to the City-County Utilities Division. To ease the minds of the public, it was determined that the spill involved no raw sewage, but was in fact water that had been treated with every treatment process, except chlorination. The division uses that kind of water, known as non-potable water, for uses aside from drinking water at the plant.

Voter ID becomes law as the North Carolina House of Representatives joined the state Senate in overriding Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation implementing photo ID for voting. Senate Bill 824 implements a state constitutional amendment approved by voters last November by a margin of 55-45%. Thirty-four other states have some form of voter ID law. NC is the last state in the Southeast to finally require some form of voter ID.

What does AMERICA Do when Government Funding for President Trumps proposed Border Wall is refused? They start a GO FUND ME Crowdfunding Effort to raise the money needed. The Fund has nearly Doubled since Thursday afternoon. This Morning, the GoFundMe has reached $10.8 million, a Full Tenth of the Way to its $1 Billion Goal.

There will be a Winter Trifecta the next few days with the Winter Solstice – a Full Moon – AND, a Meteor Shower. The Winter Solstice — or as we Laymen call it, the Official FIRST Day of Winter, happens at 5:23pm Today. Today will also be the day with the least amount of Daylight. Starting Saturday, daylight will gradually extend each day until the Summer Solstice in June.

What happens when you fill a 50 Mile wide, and more than 1 Mile Deep, crater with water, and then it Freezes? You end up with a 5,900 Foot “Block” of Ice that lasts All Year Long! And, Yes – You Too can have this – IF – you can make it to MARS! The KOROLEV Crater is located just South of the Martian Northern Polar Cap.

