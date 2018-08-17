Search
Friday News

Verne HillAug 17, 2018Comments Off on Friday News

WBFJ News Friday, August 17, 2018       The FedEx Express Mid-Atlantic Hub at Piedmont Triad International Airport will add about 400 employees over the several months, airport officials announced Thursday. FedEx Express has advertised for these positions, and company officials want to fill them by Dec. 31. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/fedex-to-add-about-employees-at-its-hub-at-piedmont/article_fc4b7284-0741-59b6-858e-d097a1d2893a.html   U.S. Health Officials have approved a new generic version of EpiPen, the emergency allergy medication. The Food and Drug Administration’s action Thursday opens the door to more competition for a drug that has faced public outrage over its price tag. The injections are stocked by schools and parents to treat allergic reactions to food and bug bites. The new generic version will be sold by Teva Pharmaceuticals, and will cost roughly Half the original EpiPen. https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/us-approves-new-generic-competitor-to-epipen/article_c5b47377-9d4f-57ee-8f81-5e4f47886574.html   If you live in Mocksville and happen to suddenly see a Tall Flame Today, accompanied by a Loud Noise, or even Whistling – Don’t be alarmed! Piedmont Natural Gas is doing pipeline maintenance off US Highway 158 in Mocksville Today. The company says the maintenance involves a process called “flaring”, in which excess natural gas used to propel an inspection device through the pipeline is released and burned off. It’s a safe process that is closely monitored. Local Law Enforcement and First Responders have already been alerted in case they get 911 calls from people who aren’t aware of the pipeline work. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/if-you-see-this-in-mocksville-tomorrow-dont-worry-its-just-pipeline-maintenance/83-584954223   The demolition of a pedestrian bridge that spans Interstate 40 in Davie County will begin on Monday, prompting the partial and full closure of traffic lanes next week. Known as Bert’s Way, the little-used pedestrian bridge was built to link two sections of a large dairy farm that was split during the construction of the interstate. It stretches from behind Win Mock at Kinderton in Bermuda Run to a piece of property between BB&T Soccer Park and Kinderton Village. The bridge needs to come down as part of the widening of I-40 from four to six lanes from Harper Road to N.C. 801 in Davie County. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/i–to-close-in-davie-county-for-demolition-of/article_d1e4e047-958f-55cb-b487-191198e4106f.html   The period of the Business 40 shutdown could drop to 14 or 15 months instead of the original two years, a state highway official told members of the Winston-Salem City Council on Tuesday. Getting an update on the project to revamp downtown Winston-Salem’s east-west freeway, council members also learned that one part of the project, the replacement of the Broad Street bridge, will now start as soon as mid-September with the bridge reopening in the spring of 2019. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business_40/business-closure-could-shorten-to—months-under-new/article_9a28c12e-a19e-5cd3-b6c1-dc9346c569b1.html   The annual ‘Hanesbrands Warehouse’ sale through Saturday (Aug 18) Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building * FREE Parking at Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-to-start-aug-in-winston-salem/article_9a9bb4dc-c75f-5161-b1cc-04d03c518aa7.html NOTE: Cash and debit/credit cards only (No personal checks). All sales are final. -Men’s, women’s and children’s apparel $10 or less -Brands include Champion, Hanes, JMS, Maidenform and Bali. -Sale hours: Thursday + Friday: 10am to 7pm   /   SAT: 10am – 6pm   With the passing of Aretha Franklin on the 41st Anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, there are several interesting similarities…   Aretha was born in Memphis, Elvis died in Memphis… Aretha was born in 1942, Elvis was 42 when he died… Both artists used their real names as performers, a rarity for most entertainers. Your WBFJ Family Station Weather Forecast Today: Sunny, with a few isolated t’storms this afternoon… High 90 Tonight: Slight chance of t’storms… Low 72 Saturday & Sunday: Partly Cloudy with a chance of t’storms… High 87

Verne Hill

