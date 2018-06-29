Friday News…

Remember the days of – “Honey! Did you get the Camera?” – And, out came the large, bulky bag full of equipment, or perhaps the instamatic – or, even the Polaroid Instant Cam. Now days, all you really have to get a decent picture, and even Video, is to make sure you’ve got your Phone with you! Well – TODAY Celebrates the one thing that Memories have been made from through all these years – It’s National CAMERA Day! So, as you’re out and about Today – Be sure to get that Perfect Shot! https://www.daysoftheyear.com/days/camera-day/

The Closing of Toys R Us last U.S. stores today is the end of a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores, brightly colored logo and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot. But, many of the children who happily sang the – “I don’t wanna’ grow up, I’m a Toys R Us kid” – jingle grew into busy parents who found shopping online more convenient. The company, which also owned the Babies R Us chain, which is also closing, was hobbled by $5 billion in debt after a leveraged buyout that left it unable to invest and keep up. Apparently Toys R Us items will be available online for at least a few weeks, or until supplies are exhausted.

http://www.klove.com/news/2018/06/29/Goodbye-Geoffrey-Toys-R-Us-Closing-Its-Last-Stores-Today/

Amazon is jumping into the online pharmacy business, signaling the company’s plans to upend the traditional market for prescription drugs amid serious concerns about health care costs.

The tech and retail giant announced Thursday that it is acquiring Boston-based online pharmacy startup PillPack, which sorts and delivers medication, including refills. The move makes Amazon a serious player in the lucrative but complex market for pharmacy services.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/28/amazon-pillpack-pharmacy-acquisition-cvs-walgreens-walmart/741209002/

Old Salem Museums & Gardens said Thursday it has opened the Old Salem Bake Shop at Winston-Salem’s Marketplace Mall. The nonprofit group said the shop includes in-house bakery production, a distribution facility and a retail sales area. The shop replaces a non-public bakery production and distribution facility on Poplar Street near Old Salem.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/old-salem-opens-bakery-shop-in-marketplace-mall/article_c11cba68-623f-564c-8d09-b9094fa5ab59.html

Business 40 will close once again this weekend for overhead work on the Peters Creek Parkway bridge. The busy throughway will be completely shut down in the area starting around 10 p.m. Friday and reopening by 4 p.m. Sunday. For a complete look at the Detour Routes, check out our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-closing-with-a-new-twist-this-weekend/article_d320d005-f824-5a9e-8710-53ef09822991.html

DETOUR ROUTES: Westbound drivers will get off Business 40 at Broad Street instead of at Peters Creek Parkway, because workers will be closing the westbound off-ramp at Peters Creek Parkway for work that has to be done there. From Broad Street, westbound drivers will follow First Street to Cloverdale Avenue and get back onto Business 40 there.

The Eastbound detour will be unchanged from the previous closures. Drivers will exit Business 40 at Cloverdale Avenue and use First Street to travel to Peters Creek Parkway and back onto Business 40 at that point.

The phrase – “When Pigs Fly” – is a well-known one that most people use to talk about something they don’t expect to happen. BUT – NOW, if You would happen to change that phrase Up a bit, and say – “When WHALES Fly!”: — YOU would Absolutely CORRECT! A Whale of a Transport Aircraft will be Flying High later this Summer, sporting the grin of a Beluga Whale. The Airbus BelugaXL, a massive transport plane, made a presentation on Thursday, its nose cone making it look like a whale. Airbus employees, 20,000 of them, voted on one of six looks and the whale face that matches its name won.