Friday is National Sandwich Day

Friday is National Sandwich Day

Verne HillNov 03, 2017Comments Off on Friday is National Sandwich Day

The sandwich is said to have gotten his name from an aristocrat named John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, in the 18th century.  His favorite meal was meat tucked between two pieces of bread, because he could play cards with one hand while eating with the other. This trend soon caught on, and commoners began to order “the same as sandwich” for a mess-free meal.  J

Check out these cool deals from offers.com for Sandwich Day

 Arby’s – Join their email list to get a free roast beef classic with drink purchase

 

Blimpie – Check out these great deals:

$5 off your catering order of $25+

$10 off your catering order of $50+

$1 off any sub, salad or wrap

Boston Market – Join the Boston Market VIP Club and get $3 off your next visit (including sandwiches) of $10 or more

 

Burger King – 2 for $4 breakfast sandwiches (Biscuits, burritos, croissan’wiches and more)

 

Domino’s – Mix and match any two oven baked sandwiches for $5.99 each

 

Krystal’s – Printable coupon: buy one get one free biscuit sandwich

 

Firehouse Subs – Special price meatball sub combo for $6.99 (Limited time offer, pricing may vary by location)

 

Quizno’s – Get $2 off when you join the Q club

 

Schlotzky’s -Download the Lotz4Me app for a free small original

 

Subway – Buy a sandwich and a drink, get a free sandwich on November 3 (For every BOGO deal redeemed, Subway will donate a meal to the hunger relief organization Feeding America.)

 

NOTE: Please read all coupon details and call your local store to make sure the offer is eligible for your location.

This list will be updated daily, so check back often for more deals!

 

https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-sandwich-day-free/

https://goo.gl/5GPkZV

 

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Previous PostTraffic Alert: Expect delays at 52 interchanges with both 40s
