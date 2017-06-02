Friday is National Doughnut Day

Sweet deals on National Donut Day…

Krispy Kreme: Get one FREE doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

-Dunkin’ Donuts: One FREE classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day TODAY (Friday)…

*National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. https://goo.gl/83Mz16