Sweet deals on National Donut Day…
Krispy Kreme: Get one FREE doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
-Dunkin’ Donuts: One FREE classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day TODAY (Friday)…
*National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. https://goo.gl/83Mz16
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Friday is National Doughnut Day - June 2, 2017
- Camp Hanes: Volunteers needed for storm damage - June 2, 2017
- June 1st begins the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season - June 2, 2017