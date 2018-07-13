Friday, July 13, 2018

Today is FRY Day or National French Fry Day

One deal: Every Friday through the end of the year, get a free medium order of fries with a $1 purchase (for mobile app users only) at participating McDonald’s.

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day J

Cold Stone Creamery, Dairy Queen, Dippin' Dots and Whole Foods

CDC tweeting “Do not eat this cereal?” Recall: 100 people in 33 states have been sickened by a salmonella outbreak linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Consumers should not eat any size package of Honey Smacks cereal or with any “best by” date. Information: kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall or call 1(800) 962 1413.

Hundreds stood in line at the Build-A-Bear store inside Hanes Mall for that ‘pay your age’ event on Thursday. UPDATE: Didn’t get a new stuffed animal from Build-A-Bear yesterday? Chuck E. Cheese’s is trying to help. Chuck E. Cheese’s is offering its own pay your age deal (FRIDAY Only). Parents can pay their child’s age for 30 minutes of ‘All You Can Play’ only on Friday July 13, according to the company’s Facebook page. The offer is only available at locations where ‘Play Pass’ is available.

TOPIC: What’s the craziest thing you’ve stood in line for??

Job Alert: Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking “work-from-home” agents in the Triad region that could lead up to 200 full-time jobs. The agents, serving in an entry-level position, will be the first point of contact for guests and travel agents looking to design a vacation on the cruise line, which visits 300 destinations globally. *Interested applicants must apply online first and pass the online screening portion.

How much more will your health insurance cost in the marketplace?

Well, Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C is still crunching the numbers.

Alaska’s last two Blockbuster video stores (Anchorage and Fairbanks) are calling it quits. Why Alaska? Experts speculate that expensive internet was a major factor in keeping many renting videos rather than streaming.

At its peak, Blockbuster operated over 9,000 stores in the US…

*The only Blockbuster store left in the US is located in Oregon.

UPDATE: High Point’s new professional baseball team name?????

The winner is = “The Rockers” Details: www.highpointbaseball.com

Wanting to catch a movie at the Box Office over the weekend?

MONDAY, July 16TH = Amazon Prime Day 2018

More than 1 million items will be available at reduced prices.

One of the big features of Prime is free shipping (with some exceptions).

One of the big features of Prime is free shipping (with some exceptions).

But, is it worth paying $119 to participate? Don't forget that rival sales are going on now, too. On the hunt for electronics? Dell's "Black Friday in July" sale is offering discounts on laptops, with some prices being dropped more than $200.

Smooth sailing? Winston-Salem and Greensboro making the Top 10 list of the 100 "Best Cities to Drive". Raleigh and Durham also made the grade. BTW: The list was compiled by WalletHub using 29 "key indicators of driver friendliness" to make the list, including gas prices, car thefts, average time spent stuck in traffic and roadway infrastructure.

Consumer Reports asked some cleaning-industry experts about the effectiveness of several cleaning tips that have been accepted as gospel, but…

Example: Newspaper works the best for cleaning glass. Not so fast…

Fact: Wet newspaper tears easily, and the ink can transfer to window trim, leaving more to clean. “We use microfiber cloths to clean glass,” says Debra Johnson, home cleaning expert for Merry Maids, a national franchise. “They’re the best at cleaning without streaking.” From vinegar and bleach to coffee and Coke, what is the best for cleaning?

From vinegar and bleach to coffee and Coke, what is the best for cleaning?