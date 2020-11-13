Friday the 13th News on WBFJ -NOV 13, 2020

National Weather Service has extended the FLOOD WARNING til 3:45pm.

Flooding continues across central North Carolina including the Triad with some areas receiving 3 to 10 inches of rain over the past two days.

Be alert. Flooded waters will take a while to recede.

https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=NCZ021&warncounty=NCC067&firewxzone

UPDATE: The Tanglewood Festival of Lights will now open on MONDAY.

Due to flooding problems inside the park.

Drive through the lights at Tanglewood nightly (6pm-11pm) from NOV 16 – JAN 16.

https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home

COVID infection numbers going up. California has became the second state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic – closely following Texas, which hit the milestone earlier this week. These new reports highlight the pandemic is only ramping up as the country approaches a critical holiday season. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator usage are rising in every single state…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/the-us-reported-the-most-single-day-covid-19-deaths-since-may-and-experts-say-pandemic-is-accelerating/

New: Starting Monday (Nov 16) , Costco will require ALL customers to wear face coverings in its stores – no medical exemptions! Children under age 2 are exempt.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/costco-customer-face-covering-policy/\

Today is Angela Hairston’s last day as the superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Hairston is leaving to lead the school district in her hometown of Danville, Virginia.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/today-is-angela-hairstons-last-day-as-the-superintendent-of-the-winston-salem-forsyth-county/

WXII 12’s Margaret Johnson is retiring after 32 years with TV station.

Her last broadcast will be at noon (Friday). Johnson has been reporting from home since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson said the “stories of miracles in peoples’ lives” were her favorite kind of story to do during her years at WXII. She has a miracle story of her own: Johnson battled pancreatic cancer in 2005 and beat it with the God’s help.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/margaret-johnson-retiring-friday-at-wxii-12-in-winston-salem

COVID-19 numbers statewide “remain stubbornly high…”

Starting today at 5pm (Nov 13), Governor Cooper extends Phase Three restrictions for at least 3 more weeks through Friday, December 4.

Indoor limits to mass-gathering will go from 25 to 10 individuals.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-lowers-indoor-gathering-limit-10-slow-spread-covid-19

*Churches are exempt from indoor limits – BUT should consider health guidance from the state to keep their congregations safe! Details on our News Blog.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Garbage collections in Winston-Salem postponed due to Veterans Day holiday.

Thursday collections today. Friday collections will happen this Monday.

Yard-waste collections is postponed by one day.

No change in recycling collections. -City of Winston-Salem

Part of the new normal? Ticketmaster plans to check your ‘vaccine status’ before attending concerts beyond 2020. Ticketmaster has been working on a framework for post-pandemic fan safety that uses smart phones to verify fans’ vaccination status or whether they’ve tested negative for the coronavirus within a 24 to 72-hour window.

BTW: Live Nation owns Ticketmaster.

https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/touring/9481166/ticketmaster-vaccine-check-concerts-plan

There’s a new Dunkin’ store on Country Club Road, between Jonestown and Peace Haven in Winston-Salem. The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant. The store (open 6am to 8pm) has a designated area for mobile order pickup. INFO: www.DunkinDonuts.com.

NEW: The State High School Athletic Association is requiring that volleyball players wear masks during practices and games to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The State Association will also require anyone participating in ‘indoor skill development workouts’ in any sport to wear a face mask at all times.

That requirement applies to athletes, coaches and support staff.

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/nchsaa-to-require-volleyball-players-to-wear-masks-for-games/

Planned road construction in downtown Winston-Salem

…all part of the ‘First & Second Streets Conversion Project’ to two-way traffic.

*Curb work has begun along the section of First Street from Liberty Street to Cherry Street, then progressing toward Peters Creek Parkway.

Lane closures will be in place for up to 2 months. When the curb work on 1st Street is completed, curb work will begin on 2nd Street. Information at CityofWS.org/DOT.

Important update from Salem Lake: The park is now on winter hours

The pier and water access are closing at 4:15pm. Front gate closing at

Election 2020: Use the ‘Voter Search Tool’ on the state board of election’s website to check the status of your recent ‘vote’. Reminder: It may take up to 2 weeks to update. Check YOUR vote with a link on the News Blog…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2020/11/05/how-know-your-vote-counted-north-carolina

Look up: The Leonid meteor shower will peak Monday and Tuesday nights.

The best time to view the annual meteor shower is before dawn – around 3am.

Meteors are visible to the naked eye, so no need for any special equipment.

https://www.space.com/34500-leonid-meteor-shower-guide.html

‘Extra Credit’ Grant extended. Hundreds of thousands of low-income families in North Carolina will get another chance to apply for that $335 dollar “extra credit” grant to help parents pay for remote learning and daycare. Here’s how it works:

You now have until December 07, 2020 to apply.

Apply here: https://www.ncdor.gov/extracredit#application-for-grant-award

COVID RELIEF: Full-service restaurants are now eligible for assistance through the $40 million Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief (MURR) program.

The funding comes from the federal CARES Act relief package and will be administered by the N.C. Commerce Department.

Businesses can learn more and apply by visiting www.nccommerce.com/murr.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-reports-8-covid-19-deaths-on-tuesday-its-the-highest-daily-total-of-the/

RECALLS in the news this week…

RECALL: Kohl’s has recalled more than half-a-million Sonoma ‘Goods For Life’

three-wick candles due to fire and burn hazards.

The candles – which come in glass containers with metal lids – were sold from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20. The style number is contained on the label on the bottom of the glass container. Specifics on the News Blog

https://myfox8.com/news/kohls-recalls-over-500k-candles-prone-to-high-flames-burn-hazard/

RECALL: Over 300.000 ‘Ring’ Video Doorbells are being recalled for potential fire and burn risks. The affected doorbells – model number 5-U-M-5-E-5 – were sold between June and October 2020 for $100. *Consumer Product Safety Commission

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2020/11/10/ring-video-doorbells-recall-2020-second-generation-fire-risk/6241789002/

RECALL: A California company has recalled some bags of single-head romaine lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination. If you purchased the romaine bags (between Oct. 15-16) are asked to toss them, out of an abundance of caution.

https://myfox8.com/news/thousands-of-romaine-lettuce-packages-recalled-due-to-possible-e-coli-contamination-fda-reports/

Ulta Beauty strikes deal to open hundreds of shops inside Target stores.

Each shop will be about 1,000 square feet and will be staffed with Target employees – trained by Ulta.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/10/ulta-beauty-strikes-deal-to-open-hundreds-of-shops-at-target-stores.html

Carowinds to temporarily reopen. “Carowinds Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience” set for Nov. 21 through Dec. 20. The event will include dozens of sweet and savory tastings, festive-themed areas, live shows and rides. NOTE: Health and safety protocols will be followed to protect guests and workers.

More information: https://www.carowinds.com/