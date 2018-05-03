“Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” supporting Triad Community Kitchen

(EVENT) “Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” hosted by Providence Restaurant & Catering
This Sunday (May 6) from 6pm to 9pm
Triad Community Kitchen, a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC, has been changing lives for a over decade, and its newest program, Providence Restaurant and Catering, is celebrating two years of operations. “Fresh Starts & Full Plates,” a fundraising event celebrating our past and investing in our future. https://www.facebook.com/events/807180446140194/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill
