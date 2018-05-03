Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog “Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” supporting Triad Community Kitchen

“Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” supporting Triad Community Kitchen

Verne HillMay 03, 2018Comments Off on “Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” supporting Triad Community Kitchen

Like

(EVENT) “Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” hosted by Providence Restaurant & Catering

This Sunday (May 6) from 6pm to 9pm

Triad Community Kitchen, a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC, has been changing lives for a over decade, and its newest program, Providence Restaurant and Catering, is celebrating two years of operations. “Fresh Starts & Full Plates,” a fundraising event celebrating our past and investing in our future.  https://www.facebook.com/events/807180446140194/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHighland Games at Historic Bethabara Park (May 5)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad

Verne HillMay 03, 2018

Sample Ballot info

Verne HillMay 03, 2018

Used Book Sale by the Shepherd’s Center

Verne HillMay 03, 2018

Community Events

May
3
Thu
7:00 pm Prayer Service @ Trinity United Methodist Church (King)
Prayer Service @ Trinity United Methodist Church (King)
May 3 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Several local pastors will speak (336) 983-5405 Hosted in part by Stokes Family YMCA
May
4
Fri
all-day “Women Of Joy” Conference @ Myrtle Beach Convention Center (Myrtle Beach)
“Women Of Joy” Conference @ Myrtle Beach Convention Center (Myrtle Beach)
May 4 all-day
Theme: “Rescued” Guest Speakers: Lisa Harper, Margaret Feinberg & Chrystal Evans Hurst & Sylvia Harvey Musical Guests: Jeremy Camp & Charles Billingsley http://www.womenofjoy.org 800.374.1550  
6:00 pm 2018 Relay For Life @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
2018 Relay For Life @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
May 4 @ 6:00 pm – 11:59 pm
The event will include: Survivor & Caregiver Lap, Luminaria Ceremony, plus, Live Music, Activities for the Kids, Arts, Crafts, Concessions & more! Proceeds: American Cancer Society http://www.relayforlife.org/winstonsalemnc Volunteers are needed… 336.782.0727    
6:30 pm Taylor Vaden @ Town & Country Grille (King)
Taylor Vaden @ Town & Country Grille (King)
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Taylor Vaden is a local contemporary Christian artist. He will be playing an acoustic music set! 336.983.3641  
6:30 pm Walk For Life 2018 @ Elkin City Park (Elkin)
Walk For Life 2018 @ Elkin City Park (Elkin)
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Proceeds: Lifeline Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) To register: http://www.lifelinehelps.org 336.526.4033    
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes