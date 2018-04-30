Search
‘Fresh Starts & Full Plates’ Gala on May 6, 2018

Apr 30, 2018

(EVENT) “Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” hosted by Providence Restaurant & Catering

This Sunday (May 6) from 6pm to 9pm

Triad Community Kitchen, a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC, has been changing lives for a over decade, and its newest program, Providence Restaurant and Catering, is celebrating two years of operations. “Fresh Starts & Full Plates,” a fundraising event celebrating our past and investing in our future.  https://www.facebook.com/events/807180446140194/

 

Verne Hill

