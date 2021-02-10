Freezing rain on elevated surfaces later in the week.

Weather Alert:
A period of light freezing rain is expected early Friday morning and possibly again early Saturday morning. A glaze of ice may accumulate on elevated surfaces both mornings.
Temperatures will be just below freezing both mornings.
–National Weather Service
