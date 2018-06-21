Sunday @5 on WBFJ (June 24, 2018)

Freedom House

“Rescuing mothers. Redeeming lives”

“…a place where mothers struggling with addiction (and their children) can receive holistic treatment in a Christ-centered, family environment.”

WBFJ Ministry of the Month for June

Verne chats with Heather Sheen and Casey Durham with Freedom House

Freedom House Thrift stores

Bridford Parway and Battleground Avenue

Volunteer / Donate

EVENT: The annual Freedom House Banquet at the Greensboro Country Club (Nov 2018)

WEB: https://helpfreedomhouse.org/

(336) 268-7622

The path to FREEDOM…

Sometimes all a person needs is a path to guide them towards a better life. That’s what we offer at Freedom House. And by keeping families together on that path, it seems to make the walk a little easier.