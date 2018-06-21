Search
Freedom House: “Rescuing mothers, Redeeming lives”

Verne HillJun 21, 2018Comments Off on Freedom House: “Rescuing mothers, Redeeming lives”

Sunday @5 on WBFJ (June 24, 2018)

 Freedom House 

“Rescuing mothers.  Redeeming lives”

“…a place where mothers struggling with addiction (and their children) can receive holistic treatment in a Christ-centered, family environment.”

WBFJ Ministry of the Month for June

 Verne chats with Heather  Sheen and Casey Durham with Freedom House

 

Freedom House Thrift stores

Bridford Parway and Battleground Avenue

Volunteer / Donate

EVENT: The annual Freedom House Banquet at the Greensboro Country Club (Nov 2018)

WEB:  https://helpfreedomhouse.org/

(336) 268-7622

 The path to FREEDOM…   

Sometimes all a person needs is a path to guide them towards a better life. That’s what we offer at Freedom House.  And by keeping families together on that path, it seems to make the walk a little easier.

 

