Sunday @5 on WBFJ (June 24, 2018)
Freedom House
“Rescuing mothers. Redeeming lives”
“…a place where mothers struggling with addiction (and their children) can receive holistic treatment in a Christ-centered, family environment.”
WBFJ Ministry of the Month for June
Verne chats with Heather Sheen and Casey Durham with Freedom House
Freedom House Thrift stores
Bridford Parway and Battleground Avenue
Volunteer / Donate
EVENT: The annual Freedom House Banquet at the Greensboro Country Club (Nov 2018)
WEB: https://helpfreedomhouse.org/
(336) 268-7622
The path to FREEDOM…
Sometimes all a person needs is a path to guide them towards a better life. That’s what we offer at Freedom House. And by keeping families together on that path, it seems to make the walk a little easier.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Freedom House: “Rescuing mothers, Redeeming lives” - June 21, 2018
- New study: Marriage is good for your heart… - June 21, 2018
- You should never wear ‘these clothing items’ to work this summer - June 21, 2018