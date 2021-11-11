Freebies + Deals for Veterans on Thursday, November 11, 2021
K+W Cafeteria locations. FREE dessert for veterans! https://www.kwcafeterias.com/locations
Free meal and car wash: Today. Free half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. Military identification or proof of service must be presented to qualify. www.sheetz.com.
Military appreciation night: 5 p.m.-close, today , Golden Corral. Free thank you meal. Guests pay regular dinner menu pricing. www.goldencorral.com/military-appreciation.
Many restaurants across the nation (and across the Triad) will show their thanks by providing a significant discount or a free meal to veterans and active duty service members TODAY (Nov 11) on Veterans Day. https://militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/
Applebee’s
Bad Daddy’s Burger (11am – 4pm)
CiCi’s Pizza
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee
Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage
Military Appreciation Week at the NC Zoo. FREE admission to Military personnel – November 8-14 (with military ID). Plus, $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests. https://www.nczoo.org/events/military-appreciation-week
Sources
https://militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/
https://greensboro.com/news/local/veterans-day-freebies-and-discounts/article
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Freebies + Deals for Veterans on Thursday, Nov 11, 2021 - November 11, 2021
- Veterans Day happenings in the Triad - November 11, 2021
- Thursday News, November 11, 2021 - November 11, 2021