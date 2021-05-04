Freebies and Deals for Teacher Appreciation Day (May 4)

Today is May the 4th
Today is also ‘Teacher Appreciation Day’
Several businesses and restaurants are offering free meals, buy-one-get-one free deals and discounts to educators.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/05/02/teacher-appreciation-day-2021-educator-freebies-office-depot-staples/7399287002/
Verne Hill
