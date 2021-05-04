Search
Freebies and Deals for Teacher Appreciation Day (May 4)

May 04, 2021

Today is May the 4th

Today is also ‘Teacher Appreciation Day’

Several businesses and restaurants are offering free meals, buy-one-get-one free deals and discounts to educators.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/05/02/teacher-appreciation-day-2021-educator-freebies-office-depot-staples/7399287002/

