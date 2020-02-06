FREE Tax Preparation Assistance Locally

Several organizations are providing FREE Tax Preparation assistance in our area.

*The Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation is providing free personal income tax return preparation. Trained and certified volunteers will be available to assist in preparing and e-filing 2019 Federal and State personal income returns. The taxpayer need not be a member of AARP. People will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments.

*Forsyth Free Tax, a program of the Experiment in Self-Reliance, is offering free tax filing assistance at various locations.

Forsyth Free Tax also offers online tax services at myfreetaxes.com for participants making less than $66,000 who want to prepare their own taxes.

For more information, visit www.eisr.org or call 336-722-9400.

*The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is for people making $54,000 a year or less. Participating sites which have begun offering assistance

