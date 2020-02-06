Several organizations are providing FREE Tax Preparation assistance in our area.
*The Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation is providing free personal income tax return preparation. Trained and certified volunteers will be available to assist in preparing and e-filing 2019 Federal and State personal income returns. The taxpayer need not be a member of AARP. People will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments.
*Forsyth Free Tax, a program of the Experiment in Self-Reliance, is offering free tax filing assistance at various locations.
Forsyth Free Tax also offers online tax services at myfreetaxes.com for participants making less than $66,000 who want to prepare their own taxes.
For more information, visit www.eisr.org or call 336-722-9400.
*The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is for people making $54,000 a year or less. Participating sites which have begun offering assistance
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-when-does-aarp-tax-assistance-start/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- FREE Tax Preparation Assistance Locally - February 6, 2020
- NWS: Severe Weather likely across the Triad today - February 6, 2020
- ALERT: WS/FC dismissing early as a precaution - February 6, 2020