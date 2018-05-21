Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Free Sports Physicals

Free Sports Physicals

Verne HillMay 21, 2018Comments Off on Free Sports Physicals

Like

Free Sports Physicals for Davidson County high school student athletes.  Hosted by Novant Health.     Times: 5pm until 7:30pm.  Upcoming dates and locations for Davidson County students:

  • May 21 – South Davidson High School
  • May 22 – West Davidson High School
  • May 23 – East Davidson High School
  • May 24 – Central Davidson High School
  • May 29 – Oak Grove High School
  • May 30 – North Davidson High School
  • May 31 – Ledford High School

Students should bring their state required medical forms.   https://is.gd/wwcWzH

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Consumer Reports: Annual report on the best sunscreens

Verne HillMay 21, 2018

Monday News, May 21, 2018

Verne HillMay 21, 2018

Tips to having a Successful Garage Sale

Verne HillMay 21, 2018

Community Events

May
22
Tue
7:00 pm REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
May 22 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
May
23
Wed
5:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 23 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration fee: $109 (per family) http://www.fpu.com/1050977 336.793.6124 Childcare available
May
25
Fri
10:00 am Homeschool Curriculum Sale @ Old Town Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Homeschool Curriculum Sale @ Old Town Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 25 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Forsyth Home Educators will hold its annual used curriculum sale for area homeschoolers. Shop for textbooks, workbooks, early readers and other educational materials. 336.575.1081
7:00 pm Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 25 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved ones (PAL) provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meeting every Friday night @ 7:00 It’s Free  /  Must be 18 to attend 336.745.7558 [...]
May
26
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
May 26 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes