Free Sports Physicals for Davidson County high school student athletes. Hosted by Novant Health. Times: 5pm until 7:30pm. Upcoming dates and locations for Davidson County students:
- May 21 – South Davidson High School
- May 22 – West Davidson High School
- May 23 – East Davidson High School
- May 24 – Central Davidson High School
- May 29 – Oak Grove High School
- May 30 – North Davidson High School
- May 31 – Ledford High School
Students should bring their state required medical forms. https://is.gd/wwcWzH
