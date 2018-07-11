FREE small Slurpees at 7-Eleven on July 11th

Today is July 7th or 7-Eleven Day
America’s largest convenience store chain (7-Eleven) turns 91 today.
Participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide are giving away FREE small Slurpees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/07/09/7-eleven-day-get-free-slurpees-july-11/742354002/
Locations: https://www.7-eleven.com/locations/nc
