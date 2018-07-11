Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog FREE small Slurpees at 7-Eleven on July 11th

FREE small Slurpees at 7-Eleven on July 11th

Verne HillJul 11, 2018Comments Off on FREE small Slurpees at 7-Eleven on July 11th

Like

Today is July 7th or 7-Eleven Day

America’s largest convenience store chain (7-Eleven) turns 91 today.

Participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide are giving away FREE small Slurpees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/07/09/7-eleven-day-get-free-slurpees-july-11/742354002/

 

Locations:  https://www.7-eleven.com/locations/nc

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

John HillJul 11, 2018

Hollywood producer in Thailand scouting movie rights

Verne HillJul 11, 2018

Wednesday News, July 11, 2018

Verne HillJul 11, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
18
Mon
all-day “Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
“Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
Jun 18 – Jul 21 all-day
“Seeds of Hope” Summer Day Camp (Yadkinville, Pilot Mountain & King) needs volunteers… June 25-29, July 9-13 & July 23-27 Volunteers must be 14 or older and have a heart for working with foster and[...]
Jun
25
Mon
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 25 – Aug 10 all-day
Boys Camp June 25-29 & July 9-13 Cost: $315 (per person) For ages 9-17 Children’s Camp July 2-6, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-Aug 3 & Aug 6-10 Cost: $315 (per person) For 1st -6th[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jun 25 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers in all areas, front desk receptionist, food pantry, pharmacy, and especially interviewers. Two shifts to volunteer: 9am – 12noon & 1pm – 4pm, both are Monday –[...]
Jul
9
Mon
9:00 am VBS: “Peace Lab” @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Peace Lab” @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jul 9 @ 9:00 am – Jul 13 @ 12:00 pm
For rising 1st – 6th graders 336.725.8767 https://www.ardmorebaptist.org/ardmore-events/    
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes