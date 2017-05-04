Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Free Skin Cancer Screening
Sun burst

Free Skin Cancer Screening

Verne HillMay 04, 2017Comments Off on Free Skin Cancer Screening

Like

Dermatologists with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will offer free skin cancer screenings on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30pm til 7:30pm at Medical Plaza on Country Club (4618 Country Club Road) in Winston-Salem.
*No appointment is necessary and parking is free.

BTW: Although skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, males and people over the age of 40 are at an increased risk. http://www.wakehealth.edu/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNational Day of Prayer 2017 (May 4)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

NDP 2017

National Day of Prayer 2017 (May 4)

Verne HillMay 04, 2017

cheerwine_legend_grunge_wallpaper_by_dhrandy-d6zx7dh

Event: Cheerwine celebrating 100 years

Verne HillMay 04, 2017

gty_eating_cereal_breakfast_ll_131105_16x9_992

Thursday News, May 04, 2017

Verne HillMay 04, 2017

Community Events

May
5
Fri
all-day Family Camping Retreat @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Family Camping Retreat @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
May 5 – May 6 all-day
The retreat will include: Praise & Worship, Devotions, Family Activities, Hiking, Fishing & more! Cost: $8.00 (per person) 336.751.2503 Presented by First United Methodist Church (Mocksville)
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
May 5 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
May 5 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
6:30 pm Walk For Life @ Elkin City Park (Elkin)
Walk For Life @ Elkin City Park (Elkin)
May 5 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Proceeds: Lifeline Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) To register: http://www.lifelinehelps.org 336.526.5433    
7:30 pm Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 5 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Topic: Jesus & His Disciples Ministry It’s Free  /  336.575.7617 The bible study will be in English and Spanish. This church is an extension of Iglesias Bautista Bethel located in Rio Grande Puerto Rico.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes