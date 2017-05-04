Free Skin Cancer Screening

Dermatologists with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will offer free skin cancer screenings on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30pm til 7:30pm at Medical Plaza on Country Club (4618 Country Club Road) in Winston-Salem.
*No appointment is necessary and parking is free.
BTW: Although skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, males and people over the age of 40 are at an increased risk. http://www.wakehealth.edu/
