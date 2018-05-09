FREE skin cancer screening (May 10)

Dermatologists with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will be participating in a FREE skin cancer screening event on Thursday, May 10 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Medical Plaza on Country Club, located at 4618 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.

No appointment is necessary and parking is free.

BTW: According to the American Cancer Society, more skin cancers are diagnosed in the US each year than all other cancers combined. Although skin cancer is the most common form of cancer and can affect anyone of any age, males and people over the age of 40 are at an increased risk. www.wakehealth.edu

FACT: A poor quality sunscreen may prevent sunburn, but won’t shield skin from UVA rays that cause skin aging and possibly melanoma. How effective is YOUR sunscreen? Find out more on the News Blog https://is.gd/PGr3bF

Check out the EWG Healthy Living App https://www.ewg.org/apps/