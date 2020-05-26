Free Pizza for Graduates?

Pizza Hut is offering a FREE medium one-topping pizza to 2020 graduates.
Just sign up on the Pizza Hut website through June 4.
www.pizzahut.com/index.php?hutrewards=&co=grad&sf122873263=1#/hutrewards
