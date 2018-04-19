Search
Free Pastor Brunson

Verne Hill Apr 19, 2018

Free Pastor Brunson…
The Trump administration is pressuring Turkey to throw out the charges or acquit an American pastor (Andrew Brunson) accused of espionage or the nation will face “consequences”.

Pastor Andrew Brunson, who is a U.S. citizen originally from Black Mountain, has been living in Turkey for 23 years, running a Presbyterian Christian church with the full knowledge of local Turkish authorities.
The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), which is helping to represent Brunson, said Brunson has been held nearly a year and a half without being formally charged. The case against Pastor Brunson seems to be based on secret evidence and a secret witness. He has been incarcerated since October 2016 without due process and inadequate physical and psychological support.

Brunson is married with three children. His wife, Norine, was initially arrested alongside him but was released after 13 days. http://www.uscirf.gov/pastor-andrew-brunson

*Demand Pastor Andrew’s freedom today. https://beheardproject.com/andrew-brunson

