FREE Mental Health Sessions for Frontline Workers

Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem is offering “Front line care packages” of – three therapy sessions – to employees working in health care, as first responders, and in businesses that have remained open throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance or have policies that do not fully cover the cost.

Essential workers who want to sign up for the program should call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org to start the intake process.

The public can also help “gift” the care packages by donating to the program. Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

A gift of $85 covers one session; $250 covers three. Gifts of any size are welcome.