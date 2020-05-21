Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem is offering “Front line care packages” of – three therapy sessions – to employees working in health care, as first responders, and in businesses that have remained open throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance or have policies that do not fully cover the cost.
Essential workers who want to sign up for the program should call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org to start the intake process.
The public can also help “gift” the care packages by donating to the program. Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm
A gift of $85 covers one session; $250 covers three. Gifts of any size are welcome.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- NC moves to modest ‘Safer At Home’ Phase 2 this Friday, May 22, 2020 - May 21, 2020
- FREE Mental Health Sessions for Frontline Workers - May 21, 2020
- High Point Fall Market extends to 9 days in October - May 21, 2020