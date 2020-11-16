Free Medicare Assistance

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering help with Medicare.

The Shepherd’s Center will provide free assistance during the annual Medicare open enrollment period going on now through Dec. 7. One hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors. The open enrollment sessions will assist Medicare beneficiaries review their drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans and make changes if necessary for the coming year. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Medicare beneficiaries in Forsyth County will be assisted locally as much as possible through telephone or other virtual platforms. Appointments are required. Call 336-748-0217 for more info.

(NOV 17) The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online Medicare workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn more about the different insurance options. The online session: TUESDAY from 3 to 4:30pm (computer + telephone access). The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. The session is free. Space is limited. Reservations are required. Call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.