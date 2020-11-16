Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Free Medicare Assistance

Free Medicare Assistance

Verne HillNov 16, 2020Comments Off on Free Medicare Assistance

Like

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering help with Medicare. 

The Shepherd’s Center will provide free assistance during the annual Medicare open enrollment period going on now through Dec. 7.  One hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors. The open enrollment sessions will assist Medicare beneficiaries review their drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans and make changes if necessary for the coming year. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Medicare beneficiaries in Forsyth County will be assisted locally as much as possible through telephone or other virtual platforms.  Appointments are required. Call 336-748-0217 for more info.

 

(NOV 17) The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online Medicare workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn more about the different insurance options.  The online session: TUESDAY from 3 to 4:30pm (computer + telephone access).  The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. The session is free. Space is limited. Reservations are required. Call 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostCOVID-19: Guidelines for Places of Worship
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Operation Christmas Child

Wally DeckerNov 17, 2020

Tuesday News, November 17, 2020

Verne HillNov 17, 2020

COVID-19: Guidelines for Places of Worship

Verne HillNov 17, 2020

Community Events

Nov
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Also, you can sponsor a child this Christmas! http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Nov 25 all-day
Non-perishable items are needed to help make Thanksgiving Meal Boxes for those in need throughout the community. Items needed: stuffing mix, canned yams, green beans, canned pumpkin & more! Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. Also, Samaritan Ministries encourages you to collect your loose change[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. Also, you are encouraged to select a child’s name through the Angel Tree program this Christmas![...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes