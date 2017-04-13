Search
FREE Leaf Compost

Verne Hill Apr 13, 2017

The city of Winston-Salem is offering free leaf compost starting this Friday (April 14) and Saturday (April 15) then the next two Saturdays (April 22 + 29) while supplies last.

Compost will be loaded on these specific days between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Location: The ‘Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility’ on Northstar Drive, in Rural Hall

NOTE: On this Friday and Saturday, April 14 – 15, compost will be loaded only into small vehicles.  All other vehicles accommodated during the last two dates.

NOTE: All vehicles must have a tarp or cover. All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site.

Directions: The Forum 52 Yard-Waste Facility can be reached by taking U.S. 52 north from downtown Winston-Salem. Take exit 118 and turn right at the top of the ramp onto N.C. 65 east, and then turn right at the first stoplight onto Forum Parkway. INFO: Call CityLink 311   /  Utilities.CityofWS.org      https://goo.gl/GpLuUW

 

Fact: Two inches of compost prevents weeds just as well as two inches of ground wood mulch. Compost provides all the ‘food’ that plants and trees need for a season.  “Mulch” is anything that covers the soil to retain moisture and prevent weeds. *Based on groundbreaking studies from Iowa State and Ohio State.

http://www.extension.iastate.edu/Publications/SUL12.pdf

 

Verne Hill

