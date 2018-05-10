Free (or inexpensive) Mother’s Day Gifts

Unique ideas for that special mom that won’t cost you a dime!
Kids showing kindness to each other
Togetherness
Making all the meals
Thoughtful hand written letters
Taking Pictures
Extremity Massage
Learn more: https://is.gd/YjPOD5
Mother’s Day Gifts That Won’t Cost You A Penny https://is.gd/3grkEh
50 DIY Mother’s Day Crafts that mom will Treasure Forever https://is.gd/tCUxM2
Though the best deals on cards and wrapping can be found at the dollar store, that special (traditional) store bought gift can be a little more tricky.
If DIY gifts aren’t your thing, Clark Howard has listed over 40 gift ideas for mom that offer significant savings! Remember to comparison shop to ensure you’re getting the best deal. But, don’t delay — the best deals often sell out fast!
Note that these deals could sell out or change price at any time, and the standard shipping cutoff is May 6 or sooner, depending on the retailer. Select in-store pickup where available to get the deals quicker and avoid shipping fees!
https://clarkdeals.com/gifts/mothers-day-gift-ideas-great-deals/
