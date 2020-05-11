FREE face masks for Seniors

The city of Winston-Salem will distribute 20,000 FREE masks to senior citizens (65 and over) at nine drive-thru locations on Tuesday (May 12) starting at 11am.
https://www.maskthecity.com/05072020release.html
One mask per person or two masks per car.
You will need to show your ID.
Details at www.maskthecity.com
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Video vs Phone Interviewing in the COVID Age - May 12, 2020
- Where to safely worship during a pandemic? - May 12, 2020
- Pray for Ravi Zacharias and his family - May 12, 2020